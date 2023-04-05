Estonia to contribute to Moldovan cyber capabilities

The Estonian e-Governance Academy and the Moldovan defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which Estonia is to contribute to the Moldovan cybersecurity capabilities and the resilience of its armed forces.
The contribution to the Moldovan Armed Forces will be undertaken within the European Peace Facility – also known as EPF – assistance measure, according to the e-Governance Academy.
The EPF assistance measure will increase the ability of the Moldovan Armed Forces to detect intrusion into the information systems and to counter cyber attacks. The cyber defence support package is worth €3 million.
The activities covered by the memorandum of understanding include cyber defence training and exercises and delivery of cybersecurity equipment for the Moldovan Armed Forces.
The EU’s EPF assistance measures enable capacity building, and provides training, equipment, and infrastructure for security purposes.
The Estonian e-Governance Academy implements two EU cyber assistance projects in Moldova with a total amount of more than €5 million.
The e-Governance Academy is a centre of excellence in Estonia founded in 2002 to increase the prosperity and openness of societies through digital transformation. Over the last 20 years, the academy has collaborated with more than 280 organisations and 141 countries on digital innovations worldwide.