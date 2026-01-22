Estonia to institute a 12-month conscription across the board

Estonia is to institute a uniform 12-month conscription period for all draftees across the board and increase the number of people called up for compulsory military service to 4,100 in 2027.
Until now, the majority of conscripts have served for 11 months, while a smaller portion served for eight months.
Conscripts will also be drafted twice a year (during the eight and the 34th week of the year) instead of the current three times, according to the Estonian defence ministry.
“In the coming years, the Defence Forces will receive several high-level weapon systems, including medium-range air defense. Complex equipment requires well-trained national defenders,” the defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, said in a statement.
“A uniform 12-month military service ensures that our conscripts receive the best possible training and guarantees an even stronger defense force that meets the technical and tactical demands of modern national defense.”
In 2027, a total of 4,100 young people will be drafted into service, distributed as follows: Division 2,554; the Air Force 364; the Cyber Command 344; the Navy 322; the Military Police 300; the Support Command 102; the Special Operations Command 100; and the Intelligence Center 14.
During the uniform 12-month service, conscripts will undergo six months of intensive general and specialised training, followed by a six-month practical phase of combat duty, during which skills will be consistently refined.
This structure ensures the necessary depth of training and consistent quality across all specialties, the defence ministry said.