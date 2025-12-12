Estonia to extend conscript service to 12 months from 2027

Estonia will introduce a uniform 12-month period of compulsory military service from 2027, under plans approved by the defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, aimed at strengthening the permanent combat readiness of the Estonian Defence Forces.
Under the proposed changes, conscripts will be called up twice a year rather than three times. The annual number of draftees will remain broadly unchanged at up to 4,100.
The reform is designed to support the operation of new, technologically complex military capabilities, including rocket launch systems and medium-range air defence, which require longer and more advanced training cycles. The defence ministry said the current structure of conscription no longer matches the demands of Estonia’s evolving security environment.
“Due to the security situation, we have significantly developed Estonia’s defence capabilities in recent years,” Pevkur said. “These new capabilities require higher-quality training. The changes will increase the overall combat readiness of the Defence Forces and their ability to defend the Estonian state.”
The new model will divide service into two distinct phases: six months of intensive general and specialist training, followed by six months of practical service during which units will maintain constant combat readiness. This latter phase will involve repeated operational exercises designed to deepen skills and ensure that key weapons systems can remain on permanent standby.
Lieutenant General Andrus Merilo, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, said the lessons of the war in Ukraine and the growing complexity of modern warfare had made reform unavoidable. “High-tech capabilities require soldiers to act with speed, precision and judgement,” he said. “Six months of training lays the foundation, but sustained readiness and proficiency can only be achieved through extended practice.”
Preparations for the new system will begin in 2026, with a focus on training instructors and adapting internal structures to support the longer service period.
Anu Rannaveski, Director General of the Estonian Defence Resources Agency, said the shift to two annual intakes would also improve workforce planning. “It allows for a more even distribution of conscripts and better matching of individual education and skills to military specialities,” she said.
At present, most Estonian conscripts serve for 11 months, with a smaller group completing eight months. These arrangements will be replaced by a single, standardised 12-month service period.