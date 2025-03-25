Estonian FM to Rubio: Estonia is serious about defending itself

The Estonian defence minister, Margus Tsahkna, on 25 March met with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, to whom he said that Estonia was serious about defending itself, raising its defence expenditure to five per cent of GDP next year.
Tsahkna, together with his Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues, met with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Washington, DC, to discuss cooperation on strengthening transatlantic relations and achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. It was the first high-level meeting between a representative of Estonia and a member of the new US administration.
At the meeting, Tsahkna thanked the US for its contribution to the security of our region.
“Years of security assistance and the presence of rotating US troops in the Baltic states boost our deterrence and defence posture and help maintain peace in the region and beyond,” Tsahkna said.
Allies must agree on a new spending target
He added that Estonia was serious about defending itself, spending 3.7% of GDP on defence this year and, following a government decision, raising it to 5% of GDP next year.
“Right now, we are matching every dollar invested by the US in Estonia’s security with 12 dollars to our defence budget,” Tsahkna noted.
He added that at the NATO summit this June, allies must agree on a new and ambitious defence spending target.
“In the current security situation and considering the fact that Russia is and remains the most serious threat, it is fair to expect European allies to significantly increase their defence spending.”
Estonia committed to maintaining a strong Transatlantic bond
The meeting included in-depth discussions on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and Tsahkna pointed out it was important to continue military assistance to Ukraine on the one hand, and economic pressure on Russia on the other.
“A just and lasting peace is possible only if Russia gives up on its goal of destroying Ukraine and restructuring the security architecture of Europe. Sanctions and the mobilisation of the frozen sovereign assets of Russia are key levers here,” he said.
Tsahkna asserted that a strong Transatlantic bond had ensured security and economic prosperity in both Europe and the US for decades and Estonia was committed to maintaining and developing that bond.
“In recent months, Europe has taken decisive steps to increase defence investments and develop defence capabilities, which boosts collective defence and helps us face challenges together,” he added.