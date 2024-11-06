Estonia’s FM: Trump’s victory won’t change the country’s foreign policy aims

The Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, on 6 November issued a statement, saying that former president Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election does not change Estonia’s foreign policy aims.
“Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential elections of the United States of America does not change Estonia’s foreign policy aims and actions towards the United States because the foundations of Estonia’s foreign policy have not changed,” the foreign minister said.
“Russia still wants to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty and dismantle the security architecture based on the European Union and NATO. Our task is to make sure that Russia does not achieve its goal, and a just and long-lasting peace is achieved in Europe.”
According to Tsahkna, Estonia will continue cooperating with the United States and other allies to ensure that Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored, the aggressor exits the war as the clear loser, and changing national borders by the force of weapons is completely discredited.
A strong transatlantic bond is crucial
“We will also continue raising the cost of the war for Russia by ramping up sanctions, and supporting Ukraine militarily and bringing it closer to NATO.”
“I am convinced a strong transatlantic bond is crucial for not only European security, but also international security in general. At the same time, it is clear Europe must take its defence more seriously and increase its investments in security, engage in robust foreign policy and speak in one voice,” the minister asserted.
“Estonia is serious about defending itself, investing 3.4% of GDP in defence this year, and calling for raising the spending target of NATO Allies to at least 2.5% of GDP.”
Tsahnka also noted that bilateral cooperation with the United States continues and remains important for Estonia.
A constructive cooperation
“We will continue our work to uphold the security interests and economic interests of Estonia and the United States to ensure prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”
“Estonia remains calm and continues to work towards its foreign policy aims with determination, and I believe that cooperation with the new US administration will be constructive for both Estonia and the United States,” according to the minister.
Former president Donald Trump won the US presidential election, held on 5 November, by gaining, at the time of writing, 295 electoral votes and over 72 million popular votes. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, conceded to Trump in the afternoon of 6 November.
Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on 20 January 2025. His vice president will be JD Vance.