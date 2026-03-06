Estonia’s cyber initiative brings together experts from 33 countries

From 2 to 4 March, the Tallinn Cyber Diplomacy Winter School, focusing on the Asian region, took place in Bangkok, Thailand, where the three-day programme brought together alumni of the Cyber Diplomacy Summer School and experts from 33 countries to share experiences and discuss challenges related to cybersecurity and international cooperation.
The participants discussed how to respond to cyber incidents using diplomatic and political tools, the impact of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and how to strengthen countries’ resilience in an increasingly complex cyber environment.
Discussions also covered strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors and international mechanisms for ensuring accountability for cyberattacks.
According to Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, the secretary-general of Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency, cyber threats do not recognise national borders and addressing them requires close cooperation between countries. In his view, what distinguishes the Cyber Diplomacy Winter School from other cybersecurity events is that it brings together different fields.
Finding effective solutions
“Cyber challenges are often addressed only at the technical level, but, in reality, they also require political and diplomatic solutions. Meetings like this help bring together different perspectives and jointly find effective solutions,” Chomchoey said.
In addition to the Winter School, the Cyber Diplomacy Summer School is held every summer in Tallinn and has so far been completed by 168 cyber experts from 88 countries.
The event is part of the EU-funded Tallinn Cyber Diplomacy Programme, which supports the European Union’s objective of shaping a secure, open and inclusive digital future through international cooperation.
The 2026 Cyber Diplomacy Winter School was organised by the Estonian foreign ministry, the e-Governance Academy, Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency and the European Commission.