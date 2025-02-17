Estonia’s first Defence Week – what’s coming?

The Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association, in cooperation with the country’s defence ministry, is organising the first-ever Estonian Defence Week in September, bringing together domestic and international defence industry companies, investors, specialists and policymakers.
The Estonian Defence Week will take place from 22 to 26 September at both the Kultuurikatel Creative Hub in Tallinn, and Tartu Ülenurme Airport. For the first time in Estonia, this event will introduce Estonian and regional defence industry companies, their products and developing technologies over five days.
The focus will be on fostering cooperation, establishing investor relations and hosting discussions on defence industry and security policy with both domestic and international experts.
The Estonian Defence Week will begin with a day dedicated to startups in the security and defence sector.
The programme will also feature the annual Baltic Defence Conference where, over two days, politicians, military officials, academics, analysts and media representatives will discuss NATO and EU defence issues.
The week’s central events will include a symposium, featuring presentations, panel discussions and working groups on military technologies.
The event will conclude with a demo day for specialists in Tartu, showcasing various defence sector technologies.
Founded in February 2009, the Estonian Defence and Aerospace Industry Association brings together over 150 companies covering all key defence industry sectors. The association aims to create opportunities for its member companies in developing and marketing defence technologies.