The Prince of Wales to visit Estonia for the first time

William, the Prince of Wales, will make his first official visit to Estonia on 20-21 March, underscoring the close diplomatic and security ties between the UK and the Nordic nation.

The visit comes at a time of heightened regional tensions. As colonel-in-chief of the Mercian Regiment, the prince will meet British troops stationed in the country under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to NATO’s deterrence strategy on the alliance’s eastern flank.

In Tallinn, he is scheduled to meet president Alar Karis and will visit the Freedom School to learn about Estonia’s support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He will also engage with representatives of the Estonian Cleantech Association to discuss the country’s advances in green technology.

The visit highlights the UK’s broadening relationship with Estonia beyond military cooperation, with sustainability and innovation emerging as key areas of shared interest. Estonia, a leader in digital governance and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, is likely to find a receptive audience in the Prince of Wales, who has increasingly focused on global challenges such as climate change and security.

Prince William assumed his title in 2022 following the accession of his father, King Charles III. His younger brother, Prince Harry, previously visited Estonia in 2014 in a military capacity.