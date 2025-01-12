Wounded veterans from abroad train for the Invictus Games in Estonia

On the week of 6 January, the Estonian Defence Forces hosted an international sports camp at the Kääriku Sports Centre in southern Estonia, aimed at preparing wounded veterans for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver; this was the first time in the history of the Invictus Games that an international pre-event training camp was organised.
“These are the first Invictus Games to be held in a hybrid format, combining summer and winter sports into one unified event,” Kadri Soots, an official from the Estonian Defence Forces Support Command and one of the camp’s organisers, said.
“It is a great honour and responsibility for us to be part of this history and contribute to the development of a movement that celebrates and supports wounded veterans.”
The camp, organised by the Personnel Support Services Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces Support Command, welcomed wounded veterans from Estonia, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. Approximately 50 participants trained in alpine and cross-country skiing, as well as other disciplines featured in the Games.
The camp at the Kääriku Sports Centre was also visited by the Estonian Defence Forces Chief of Defence, Lieutenant General Andrus Merilo, who expressed his support for the participants.
Established by Prince Harry
“I believe every veteran who has the opportunity should take advantage of it. Veterans who have participated in the games set an example for all service members with their physical preparedness,” Merilo said, adding that veterans who have already competed in the games are the best motivators and recruiters for finding new participants.
The Invictus Games were established in 2014 by Prince Harry of the United Kingdom and it brings together service members injured during military operations. The games carry the message “Invictus”, which means “unconquered” in Latin.
Over the years, the Invictus Games have become an internationally recognised and highly anticipated event, offering an opportunity to honour the brave men and women who have given more than their time in service to their country.
The Personnel Support Services Centre, a subunit of the Estonian Defence Forces Support Command, is responsible for organising social and psychological support and religious activities for the defence forces. Additionally, the unit administers measures outlined in the defence forces’ veteran policy, managing veteran support and creating opportunities for them to participate in sports.