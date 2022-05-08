A conference in Tallinn to host 300 digital governance experts from around the world

The Estonian e-Governance Academy is hosting an international conference with a focus on digital governments’ resilience during war and crises to explore the future of public services.
The eighth e-Governance Conference, organised by the e-Governance Academy – a non-profit foundation that offers know-how around the world in digital transformation – will feature digital leaders from Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Poland, Tonga, Tunisia and Ukraine.
Over 300 participants from 75 countries are due to attend the conference, titled “Resilient and Seamless Governance”, and taking place in Tallinn from 10-12 May.
Topics influenced by the war in Ukraine
The executive director of the academy, Hannes Astok, said the topics of this year’s conference had been influenced by the war in Ukraine, natural disasters and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in public service provision.
“Over the last eight years, the e-Governance Conference has become a meeting place for digital leaders of developing countries, Estonian e-government decision-makers, and international donors,” Astok noted in a statement, adding that “many digital collaboration projects have been inspired by this conference”.
“For example, the recent development of a data exchange platform in Djibouti, the creation of a digital roadmap for Pacific island countries and cooperation with the governments of Aruba, Dominica and the Cayman Islands.”
The e-Governance Academy assists public sector and civil society organisations in making digital transformation happen. So far, the academy has cooperated with more than 230 organisations in 132 countries and regions.