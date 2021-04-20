A handbook on Estonia’s digital society published in Thai for the first time

The handbook “E-Estonia. E-Governance in Practice” by an Estonian non-profit foundation, the e-Governance Academy, is now published in Thai language; Khon Kaen University, one of the best universities in Thailand, supported the publication.
Besides English, Russian and Japanese, Thai is the fourth language in which the handbook has been published so far, the e-Governance Academy said.
According to the Tallinn-based foundation, the book presents the fundamental aspects of the Estonian digital society and explains how state-level technologies, legislation, citizen and private sector systems support electronic governance. “The publication was composed by the e-Governance Academy experts in cooperation with Estonian experts and practitioners of cyber security and digital identity.”
International collaboration
The book’s publication in Thai was led by Narong Kiettikunwong from Khon Kaen University – a public research university in northeastern Thailand and the oldest and largest higher education institution in the region.
The e-Governance Academy was founded in 2002 for the creation and transfer of knowledge concerning the development of digital society. The foundation trains and advises on how to increase government efficiency and to improve democratic processes.
The organisation has also assisted in the implementation of digital government technical solutions – in cooperation with Estonian IT-companies – in Namibia, Faroe Islands, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, the Palestinian territories and in Ukraine.
Cover: The handbook “E-Estonia. E-Governance in Practice” is now published in Thai language. Photo by e-Governance Academy.