A large hybrid plant to be built in Western Estonia

One of the largest solar parks in the Baltics, located in Kirikmäe, Pärnu County, will soon be supplemented with a 55 MW battery storage system with a storage capacity of 250 MWh, as a result of which the highest-capacity hybrid plant in Estonia with a capacity of 77.5 MW will become operational.
The new battery park will be constructed by WiSo Engineering, an Estonian company, in the proximity of the existing Kirikmäe solar park and integrated as a whole with the production unit.
This hybrid solution allows for storing the electricity produced in the solar park and to supply it to the market as needed by the electricity system and electricity market, the company said in a statement.
The plant will be completed in the second half of 2026, with operation immediately commencing on various energy markets.
Upon completion, the hybrid system will allow for storing solar power and providing important services with regard to grid stability, eg arbitrage and various frequency markets.
The Kirikmäe solar park in Western Estonia covers 110 hectares (272 acres) and has a generating capacity of 77.53 megawatts, will provide enough electricity to power 35,000 homes each year.