One of Europe’s largest battery parks opens in Estonia

The Estonian renewable energy developer Evecon, together with the French solar power company Corsica Sole and investment manager Mirova, on 3 February opened one of the largest battery parks in continental Europe in the Estonian parish of Kiisa.
The storage capacity of the battery park is 200 MWh and it’s the first of two strategic projects designed to stabilise the regional power system following the Baltics’ synchronisation with the European continental grid.
The project was made possible by a landmark €85.6 million financing package secured in late 2025 from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Nordic Investment Bank and Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.
According to a statement from Corsica Sole, the commissioning of the battery park “represents a major leap forward in Estonia’s energy independence and grid stability. By providing rapid-response frequency regulation services, the facility ensures that the electricity network remains resilient even during fluctuations in renewable energy production or unforeseen disruptions.”
Mitigating electricity price volatility
The facility is designed to operate across a wide range of electricity and ancillary services markets, including frequency containment reserve, automatic and manual frequency restoration reserves, as well as intraday and day-ahead markets, enabling flexible and responsive support to the power system.
“Beyond grid stability, large-scale battery storage also plays a growing role in mitigating electricity price volatility,” the French company said, adding that by storing electricity when production costs are low and releasing it during periods of high demand, the battery park contributes to easing extreme price fluctuations that consumers have increasingly experienced in recent years, while supporting a more efficient balance between electricity production and consumption.
Located just 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Tallinn, the battery park features a major technical first for Estonia: a high-voltage connection to the 330 kV transmission network via an underground cable. “This development enhances the physical resilience of the connection and sets a new standard for integrating large-scale storage into the national grid.”
While this battery park begins full operations, the Baltic Storage Platform is already well into the construction of its sister project in Aruküla, another village not far from Tallinn. Once both are completed by the end of 2026, the combined capacity will reach 200 MW / 400 MWh, forming one of the most powerful battery complexes in continental Europe, Corsica Sole said.