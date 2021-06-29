An Estonian company develops road marking robots

An Estonian company, called 10Lines, is producing autonomous robots that are used for parking lot and road marking, allowing operators to replace the existing manual process with an automated solution.
The company says its “robots can complete line markings seven times faster than current processes, cutting out exhaustive measuring and pre-marking and significantly reducing the requirement for human oversight, while saving around 1.9 tons of CO2 emissions per robot per year”.
Its robots use satellite positioning in combination with other sensors enabling accuracy within one to two centimetres – that’s less than an inch. The company’s “software will allow users to map sites digitally and set the robot in motion, cutting out much of the measuring and pre-marking process that currently accounts for 70% of the time required to mark parking lots, while at the same time reducing errors,” it said in a statement, adding that traditional teams of two-to-four people can be replaced by a single person operating the robots.
10Lines has now closed a seed round of €700,000, led by Tera Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage global digital start-ups, with co-investment from US investor Perot Jain.
“10Lines has already started reference projects in Estonia and signed letters of intent with striping companies in the US. The investment from Tera and Perot Jain will allow the company to complete the development and production of its technology, begin scaling the business and bring on additional team members,” it asserted.
The company was founded in 2019 by Tarmo Prints, a co-owner of a traditional parking lot marking company in Estonia with more than 10 years’ experience in the industry, and Janno Paas, an experienced start-up CTO and AI developer.
Cover: Janno Paas and Tarmo Prints, the founders of 10Lines.