An Estonian-developed e-service system goes live in Ukraine

The Estonian-origin backbone for government e-services – the Trembita system – has gone live in Ukraine and connects more than 80 authorities and local governments, working as the basis of the most popular digital services.
To date, more than 180 interactions have been established between electronic registers and information systems of government authorities through the Trembita system. These interactions serve as the basis for digital services development. As an example, the very popular services eBaby, the childbirth registration and benefit application service, and ID-14, the primary identity card application service, are operating based on the Trembita system, Estonia’s e-Governance Academy said in a statement.
“The Trembita system also facilitates pharmacy licenses verification and access to court decisions by the notaries. Also, the most demanded public service, the online registration of one’s residence, will soon become available thanks to the Trembita system,” the e-Governance Academy added.
“Ukraine is the largest country in the world where the Estonian-origin data exchange platform is fully functional,” Hannes Astok, the executive director of the e-Governance Academy, said.
The project cost €9.4 million
“The Trembita system is one of the key elements in building of the digital state. Thanks to this secure data exchange system, the ministry of digital transformation has achieved extraordinary results in the field of e-governance in a short time. I am sincerely grateful to our international partners for their support and assistance to Ukraine on the path of digital transformation,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and the minister of digital transformation, added.
The Trembita system development and implementation was supported by the European Union and six of its member states – Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Estonia and Slovenia.
Besides e-services, Trembita also supports the faster provision of public services in local administrative service centres in Ukraine.
The Trembita system was developed and implemented in 2016-2021 by the e-Governance Academy and IT companies Cybernetica AS (Estonia) and SoftExpansion (Ukraine). The activities cost €9.4 million.
Founded in 2002, the e-Governance Academy is a non-profit think tank and consultancy organisation that creates and transfers knowledge and best practices in the area of digital transformation.
Cover: A screenshot of Trembita’s platform. Photo by the e-Governance Academy.