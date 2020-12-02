Estonia’s e-Governance Academy to lead digital transformation for Ukraine

In November 2020, the European Union launched the EU4DigitalUA project with the EU financial contribution of €25 million to support Ukrainian digital transformation and harmonisation with the EU Digital Single Market; the Estonian e-Governance Academy is to lead the implementation of the electronic governance and cybersecurity tasks of the project, with a total budget of €9.6 million.
The e-Governance Academy’s tasks in the project are focused on the development of digital government infrastructure, modernisation of public e-services and further development of cyber security and data protection capacities. All activities are conducted in close collaboration with the Ukrainian ministry of digital transformation.
“Ukraine is strongly committed to digital transformation. The EU supports Ukraine’s further digital development to raise the country’s competitiveness, improve electronic public services for Ukrainian citizens and businesses and foster approximation with the EU Digital Single Market,” ambassador Matti Maasikas, the head of delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, said in a statement.
“We are grateful to the EU for supporting Ukraine’s digital transformation. For more than a year, the team of the ministry of digital transformation has been building a digital state. One of our goals is to create convenient government services,” the deputy prime minister and the minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, added.
The largest EU digital programme in any EU partner country
“We have already launched the mobile application and portal of electronic services Diya, introduced the world’s first digital passports and shortened business registration into 15 minutes. We are ready to share experiences with other countries and improve the projects we work on every day. Thanks to the EU assistance, Ukraine will raise the quality of digital changes.”
“The e-Governance Academy from Estonia has successfully implemented complex e-government projects in Ukraine since 2012. The data exchange system Trembita and the information system Vulyk for administrative service centres are the most remarkable fruits of our previous collaboration,” Hannes Astok, the executive director of the e-Governance Academy, asserted.
EU4DigitalUA is the largest bilateral EU e-governance and digital programme in any EU partner country. During its multi-year implementation period, it will support digital transformation, enhance cyber security and data protection, implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and broadband development.
The e-Governance Academy’s tasks include connecting primary registers to the data exchange system Trembita as well as developing a nation-wide personal identifier, a government-issued digital identity and the address registry. The project will also visualise information about broadband access in Ukraine. Cyber security tasks are focused on improving the capacity of government institutions to tackle cyber threats and provide citizens with control over their data that is used by the government.
Cover: The Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.