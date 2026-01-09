The Rollo monowheeled security robot. Photo by the company.
Estonian monowheel robot developer raises €3.7 million

Rollo Robotics, an Estonian startup developing an autonomous monowheel security robot, has raised €3.7 million in pre-seed funding to further mature its gyroscopic stabilisation technology.

The funding round was led by Berlin-based FoodLabs and frontier technology venture capital firm Prototype, with support from Enterprise Estonia’s RUP programme.

According to the company, the investment will be used to advance its gyroscopic stabilisation system and move the technology from research and development towards commercial production.

Rollo Robotics says it has successfully solved the so-called “stability paradox” of the monowheel.

“By utilising high-frequency sensor fusion and proprietary balance control, the Rollo security robot offers a slim, agile profile capable of navigating tight urban spaces and complex industrial corridors where traditional robots fail,” the company said in a statement.

The company now aims to bring the technology to the global security market, with the goal of making autonomous patrolling more cost-effective, less intrusive and more versatile.

Rollo Robotics was founded in 2025 by Arno Kütt and Sander Sebastian Agur and is based in Tallinn, Estonia.

