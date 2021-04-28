Estonian parcel robot producer Cleveron to use AR for online training

Estonian parcel robot producer Cleveron has partnered with an augmented reality technology provider to help its clients worldwide install robots without the need for the company’s technicians to travel.
Cleveron partnered with the San Francisco, California-based Scope AR to create an augmented reality tool that helps install Cleveron’s robots worldwide.
The company’s customers can complete an online training course and use the augmented reality tool during product installations with the help of its remote supervisor. “All Cleveron’s robots will have the augmented reality installation tool by the end of 2021,” the company said in a statement.
Cleveron decided to go for augmented reality due to the worldwide travel bans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Augmented reality or AR turns physical product installations into virtual, meaning that Cleveron’s technicians do not have to travel on-site. Cleveron is the first to use augmented reality to install robotics-based parcel lockers worldwide,” the company announced.
Helps save time, cut costs and save the environment
According to the robot producer, the augmented reality tool has helped it and its customers “save time, cut costs and be kinder to nature because installations can be done remotely without flying across the world”. The company says its products can be found in 34 countries “with many more to come, and this tool makes it easier to scale the expansion for Cleveron and its distributors even as the travel restrictions continue”.
“With the help of the AR tool, we have installed products on three different continents with partners who have little or no prior experience with the particular product. Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, this would not have been possible any other way,” Ott Pabut, the chief technology officer at Cleveron, said in a statement.
Augmented reality is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory and olfactory.
Cleveron is an Estonia-based provider of automated pickup solutions. The company has provided parcel automation technology for retailers, grocers and logistics companies for over 13 years.
Scope AR is a San Francisco-based provider of augmented reality solutions. The company offers a visual knowledge base solution that provides effective knowledge-sharing to conduct complex remote tasks, such as installations, maintenance and repair, employee training and customer support.
Cover: Estonian parcel robot producer Cleveron will use AR for online training. Photos by Cleveron.