The most attractive employers in Estonia

According to job hunting portal cvkeskus.ee, the most attractive employer in Estonia in 2022 was LHV Bank, followed by the money-moving company Wise who was first in 2021.
Bolt Technology, the rideshare and delivery company, secured the third place in the ranking of the most attractive employers for the second year in a row.
Telia Eesti (telecom), Eesti Energia (energy), Swedbank, Elisa Eesti (telecom), Playtech Estonia (software), Pipedrive (software), and Cleveron (parcel robots) were also voted among the ten most attractive employers of 2022.
A place among the top 20 most attractive Estonian employers achieved also Microsoft, Veriff (ID verification), Tallink Grupp, Nortal (IT), Milrem (military tech), Enefit Green (green energy), Tele2 Eesti (telecom), Scoro Software, SEB Pank and Utilitas Eesti (energy).
“The two most highlighted characteristics that describe desirable employers, according to the respondents, were the opportunity to earn a good salary and flexible work arrangements,” Grete Adler, the head of recruitment at cvkeskus.ee, said in a statement, adding that employees up to the age of 35 considered flexible work arrangements more important than salary.
Flexible working arrangements were the most important factor for people working in finance, information technology, banking, human resources, marketing and the public sector. However, good pay was the most important factor for people working in construction, trade, health, transport and warehousing.
Freedom to plan one’s working hours matters
“More than a fifth of the respondents also mentioned good development opportunities, flexible working hours (freedom to plan their own working hours) and a friendly working environment as factors characterising the most attractive employers,” Adler added.
Employees in southern Estonia (including Tartu) named Playtech Estonia as the most attractive employer in Estonia. LHV Pank, Eesti Energia, Cleveron and Wise also received a place in the regional top five among south Estonian employees.
The employees from western Estonia (including Pärnu) chose LHV Pank as the most attractive employer in Estonia. Swedbank, Telia Eesti, Elisa Eesti and Wise also entered the top five.
The employees from eastern Estonia named Eesti Energia as the most attractive employer in Estonia, Telia Eesti, Elisa Eesti, Tallink and Swedbank also achieved a place among the regional top five list.
The most attractive employer in Estonia is an annual survey that is held for the eleventh consecutive year. In 2022, the survey was conducted from September to November and more than 3,000 employees from all over Estonia participated.