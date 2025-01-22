Estonian student racing team crowned the world’s best

FS Team Tallinn, a collaborative effort between students from Tallinn University of Technology and Tallinn University of Applied Sciences, has been named the world’s best Formula Student team out of 889 competitors.
While Estonian students have achieved overall wins and numerous podium finishes in the past, this is the first time the team has secured the coveted global title – a dream they’ve pursued for years.
The Formula Student series challenges university teams to design, build, and test a formula car prototype in a competition that evaluates engineering, performance, and business acumen.
According to Harry Aus, the team captain and a student at Tallinn University of Technology, also known as TalTech, the victory is the result of 18 years of relentless effort. “We outperformed teams from Europe’s top universities, proving that despite lacking an automotive industry and facing a shortage of engineers, Estonians can achieve greatness with determination and ingenuity,” Aus said.
Impressing Ferrari’s engineers
The team’s latest car, weighing just 169 kilograms (373 lbs), accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a staggering 2.1 seconds and generates 3G lateral force at only 65 km/h (40 mph). Robert-Juss Soe, head of the dynamics team and a student at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences, credits these achievements to Estonian talent and innovation. “Our carbon-fibre chassis weighs just 18.5 kilograms (41 lbs), and we’ve developed our own electric motors and aerodynamic package – accomplishments that even impressed engineers from Ferrari and Dallara.”
The team has come a long way since 2006 when it started competing with internal combustion engine cars. In recent years, FS Team Tallinn has focused on electric vehicles, building integrated systems capable of autonomous and driver-controlled performance.
This success isn’t just a matter of engineering but also teamwork. “Like in professional motorsport, it’s all about collaboration,” said Tarmo Sildeberg, vice-rector for development at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences. “Our students are united by a shared passion and goal, achieved through cutting-edge engineering knowledge and practical product development.”
The competition evaluates teams across various categories, including design, cost reporting, and business planning, with points awarded for on-track performance. This year’s season culminated in international competitions where the Estonian team triumphed over Austria’s FH Joanneum Graz, which came second, and Switzerland’s ETH Zurich, placing third.
A triumph of talent and determination
Hendrik Voll, vice-rector for studies at TalTech, emphasised the global prestige of Formula Student. “During a meeting with a colleague from ETH Zurich, their vice-rector praised our team as the only one to beat theirs – a testament to our technical excellence and competitive spirit.”
FS Team Tallinn operates with a mix of experienced members and newcomers, creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on engineering and project management experience. This season, the team consisted of 100 members, including 15 women – a record. “It’s the teamwork and shared purpose that matter most,” Aus remarked. “With the support of our partners and sponsors, we look forward to an even more ambitious season next year.”
This victory also highlights Estonia’s ability to compete with the best despite limited resources – a triumph of talent, collaboration, and determination.