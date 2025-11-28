Estonia’s median salary €1,722 in Q3

Estonia’s median gross salary was €1,722 in the third quarter of 2025, and the average salary €2,075, according to Statistics Estonia.
The median monthly gross salary (salary before taxes) is the wage level at which half of the employees earn less than that level and half earn more than that level.
The median salary was the highest in Harju County (€1,925) and Tartu County (€1,768); the lowest median wages were in Valga County (€1,354) and Võru County (€1,358).
The average monthly gross wages were €2,075 in the third quarter of 2025, which is 5.9 per cent higher than in the third quarter of 2024. Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that year-on-year wage growth has slowed down.
Wage growth has slowed down
“In the third quarter of this year, the percentage change in wages and salaries remained at the same level as in the previous quarter. However, in the third quarter of 2024, wage growth was 8.1%, which means that the year-on-year growth in wages and salaries slowed down,” Sigrid Saagpakk, an analyst at Statistics Estonia said in a statement.
She added that, in the second quarter, employees usually receive more bonuses (such as holiday pay), which is why the average wages and salaries in the third quarter are typically lower than in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju County (€2,324) and Tartu County (€2,060).
Wage growth stood at 5.6% in Harju County and at 5% in Tartu County.
ICT and finance pay the most
“Compared with the third quarter of last year, the biggest increase in wages and salaries was seen in Võru (8.1%) and Põlva (7.8%) counties. The smallest wage increase was registered in Hiiu County (3.6%),“ Saagpakk said.
In the third quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the lowest in Valga County (€1,549). Average wages and salaries were below €1,600 also in Lääne (€1,588) and Võru (€1,596) counties.
“As in the past, the average monthly gross wages and salaries in this year’s third quarter were the highest in information and communication (€3,646), financial and insurance activities (€3,288), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€2,929),” the analyst noted.
“The lowest-paid sectors were the same as in the third quarter of last year as well,” Saagpakk said. The lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,366). The average wages and salaries stood at €1,381 in other service activities and at €1,453 in real estate activities.
Most people work in manufacturing
“The biggest increase in wages and salaries, compared with the third quarter of 2024, was seen in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (15.3%),” Saagpakk said, adding that the change was primarily due to the movement of enterprises between sectors.
Average wages and salaries increased by 7.7% in manufacturing and by 7.2% in financial and insurance activities. These were followed by construction with a 7% growth in wages and salaries.
The smallest increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries compared with the third quarter of last year was recorded in human health and social work activities (3.5%). Wage growth was small also in information and communication and in public administration and defence and compulsory social security, both at 4%.
The largest number of employees worked in manufacturing (101,605 people). In the third quarter, there were 88,964 employees working in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. This was followed by education with 65,919 employees.