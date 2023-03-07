Tallinn Airport receives an international award

The 2022 Airport Service Quality awards named Tallinn Airport the best airport among those serving two-to-five million passengers per year.
Airports Council International World and the travel technology company Amadeus on 6 March announced the winners of the 2022 Airport Service Quality awards, which recognise airports around the world offering an outstanding customer experience. One of the winners was Tallinn Airport, which earned the title of best airport among those serving two-to-five million passengers per year.
“The award belongs to everybody who works at Tallinn Airport, because the passengers we survey give us feedback on more than 30 aspects of the airport experience – from arriving and checking in to passing through security, and from the cleanliness of the place and the food on offer to getting out of the airport. Receiving an award like this isn’t something you can attribute to one person in particular: it means that every link in our chain has to be as strong as all the others,” Riivo Tuvike, Tallinn Airport’s chairman, said.
Airports Council International World issues the awards in recognition of the world’s best airports for customer experience, based on survey information gathered direct from incoming and outgoing travellers. Launched in 2006, the awards constitute the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction programme, involving almost 400 airports in 95 countries.
Tallinn Airport was established by Lake Ülemiste in 1936. It served over 2.7 million passengers in 2022.
Read also: Pictures: Tallinn Airport through the ages.