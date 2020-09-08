Twenty most attractive employers in Estonia

CVKeskus, a leading online job searching platform in Estonia, has published its annual list of the most attractive employers in the country.
CVKeskus’s 2020 survey of the most attractive employers is based on the responses of 5,699 employees. The Estonian branch of the Swedish telecommunications company, Telia, was chosen to be the most attractive employer; Eesti Energia, Estonia’s largest energy company, achieved the second place and LHV Bank, an Estonian banking and financial services company, ranked third in the list.
“The survey reveals that the tech and finance sector employers are dominant among the most attractive employers in Estonia. Employees chose also TransferWise, Cleveron, Elisa Eesti, Swedbank, Pipedrive, Bolt Technology and Playtech Estonia to belong among the TOP 10 most attractive employers in Estonia,” CVKeskus said in a statement.
“Despite the uncertain times caused by the health crisis, employees do follow the jobs published by the best employers – nearly two out of three respondents found that they would change jobs and apply for a vacancy published by an attractive employer,” the job site added.
According to CVKeskus, 98% of the respondents told that “attractive employers are innovative companies who attract entrepreneurial people”. “Respondents’ answers reveal that, to be an attractive employer, the company must have a reputation of an honest company, offer development possibilities and must pursue a mission that matches employee’s personal values,” CVKeskus said.
|Rank
|Rank in 2019
|Name / Brand
|1.
|3.
|Telia Eesti
|2.
|1.
|Eesti Energia
|3.
|9.
|LHV Bank
|4.
|4.
|TransferWise
|5.
|6.
|Cleveron
|6.
|16.
|Elisa Eesti
|7.
|2.
|Swedbank
|8.
|8.
|Pipedrive
|9.
|10.
|Bolt Technology
|10.
|7.
|Playtech Estonia
|11.
|5.
|Skype Technologies
|12.
|11.
|Microsoft Estonia
|13.
|13.
|Tallinn Airport
|14.
|12.
|Tallink
|15.
|14.
|Utilitas Eesti
|16.
|–
|SEB Bank
|17.
|–
|Helmes
|18.
|–
|Apollo Group
|19.
|15.
|Nortal
|20.
|–
|Defence Resources Agency
The survey was held by the ninth consecutive year.
Cover: An expat businessman in an Estonian office. The image is illustrative. Photo by Renee Altrov.