Twenty most attractive employers in Estonia

By / September 8, 2020 / Leave a Comment / Business

CVKeskus, a leading online job searching platform in Estonia, has published its annual list of the most attractive employers in the country.

CVKeskus’s 2020 survey of the most attractive employers is based on the responses of 5,699 employees. The Estonian branch of the Swedish telecommunications company, Telia, was chosen to be the most attractive employer; Eesti Energia, Estonia’s largest energy company, achieved the second place and LHV Bank, an Estonian banking and financial services company, ranked third in the list.

“The survey reveals that the tech and finance sector employers are dominant among the most attractive employers in Estonia. Employees chose also TransferWise, Cleveron, Elisa Eesti, Swedbank, Pipedrive, Bolt Technology and Playtech Estonia to belong among the TOP 10 most attractive employers in Estonia,” CVKeskus said in a statement.

“Despite the uncertain times caused by the health crisis, employees do follow the jobs published by the best employers – nearly two out of three respondents found that they would change jobs and apply for a vacancy published by an attractive employer,” the job site added.

According to CVKeskus, 98% of the respondents told that “attractive employers are innovative companies who attract entrepreneurial people”. “Respondents’ answers reveal that, to be an attractive employer, the company must have a reputation of an honest company, offer development possibilities and must pursue a mission that matches employee’s personal values,” CVKeskus said.

RankRank in 2019Name / Brand
1.3.Telia Eesti
2.1.Eesti Energia
3.9.LHV Bank
4.4.TransferWise
5.6.Cleveron
6.16.Elisa Eesti
7.2.Swedbank
8.8.Pipedrive
9.10.Bolt Technology
10.7.Playtech Estonia
11.5.Skype Technologies
12.11.Microsoft Estonia
13.13.Tallinn Airport
14.12.Tallink
15.14.Utilitas Eesti
16.SEB Bank
17.Helmes
18.Apollo Group
19.15.Nortal
20.Defence Resources Agency

The survey was held by the ninth consecutive year.

Cover: An expat businessman in an Estonian office. The image is illustrative. Photo by Renee Altrov.

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top