Anne Veski at 70 – the star the West missed

Estonia’s biggest pop star spent decades filling halls from Tallinn to the Soviet heartland – yet she’s still virtually unknown in the English-speaking world; at 70, Anne Veski remains a masterclass in performance, and Estonia’s biggest gay icon.
She won the Baltic’s nearest thing to Eurovision, toured a vanished empire, and built a career on the radical idea that pop should make people feel better. In Estonia, Anne Veski is more than famous: she’s part of the furniture, part of the weather, part of the national mood. Outside Estonia and its neighbourhood, she’s still a discovery waiting to happen.
Anne Veski is 70 today, which feels faintly implausible if you’ve ever seen her on stage. There are performers who age into reverence, performers who age into nostalgia, and performers who age into the soft-focus “remember when” zone. Veski is a different category: she ages into presence. She doesn’t just sing songs people know – she triggers a collective reflex. The first bars land and the room becomes one organism.
In Estonia, that’s normal. Abroad, especially in the English-speaking West where many Estonian World readers live, it’s a cultural oddity: how can a singer be this gigantic at home, once so visible across the Soviet world, yet remain virtually unknown in London, New York, or Berlin?
The answer sits somewhere between geopolitics and pop.
A star born in the “wrong” cultural circulation system
Veski’s fame was built in a landscape where success travelled east in huge arcs – across the Soviet Union and into neighbouring cultural circuits – but rarely crossed cleanly into Western media distribution. The Cold War didn’t only divide armies and economies; it divided playlists.
She did all the things that “should” have made her exportable: she won international competitions (including the pivotal Sopot triumph in 1984), fronted hit-making bands, and toured relentlessly. She has performed in 33 countries. She has songs that, in Estonia, function almost like folk standards: “Roosiaia kuninganna” isn’t merely a hit – it’s a shared memory.
Anne Veski performs “Roosiaia kuninganna” in 1984.
But the West didn’t have the pathways to absorb her. Soviet-era stardom did not convert into BBC sessions, MTV rotations, or NME profiles. Language mattered, too: her repertoire lives largely in Estonian and Russian – and the West, famously, is lazy about subtitles unless there’s already a hype machine pushing.
So the story of Anne Veski is partly the story of the cultural map that never quite got redrawn.
It also helps to be clear about what kind of star she is – because this is where Western frames can mislead. Veski has never been a songwriter. Her power isn’t the authorial confessional or the studio-as-temple myth. Her power is performance – vocal force, physical energy, timing, stamina, the ability to make a chorus feel like it belongs to everyone in the room. She is an interpreter in the grand European tradition: the singer who makes songs happen.
And in Soviet-era Estonia, interpretation was often the whole game. Western pop travelled in fragments – melodies heard second-hand, arrangements adapted, global hits refitted with new Estonian words. The idea of the “cover” wasn’t a lesser form; it was a system of cultural translation. Veski learned to inhabit a song so completely that its origin story stopped mattering.
Anne Veski performs “Jätke võtmed väljapoole” in 1983 – originally released in Italy by Raffaella Carrà as “Tanti Auguri”.
Rapla, maths olympiads, and Janis Joplin at 15
Born Anne Vaarmann on 27 February 1956 in Rapla, her official biography suggests an economist-in-waiting, complete with a sensible haircut. She studied piano at Rapla’s children’s music school, excelled in real subjects, even did maths olympiads – and then, as a teenager, went and sang Janis Joplin’s “Mercedes Benz”. That’s not just a musical choice; it’s a statement. It says: I know where the electricity is, and I’m going to stand in it.
She studied industrial planning at Tallinn Polytechnic Institute (TPI; today’s TalTech) and graduated in 1978 as an economist, while also doing what future pop stars do in small countries: joining bands, fronting student ensembles, turning local stages into laboratories. She became a standout in the Estonian Television’s young singers’ competition Kaks takti ette, placing second and winning the viewers’ favourite award. Early on, she had what pop needs more than anything: recognisability. A voice that arrives as itself, not as an imitation.
Anne Veski sings “Veel” in 1981.
In 1978 she began working as a soloist with the Estonian SSR State Philharmonic. In 1979 she joined Vitamiin, an Estonian pop group with a reputation for theatrical, good-humoured showmanship – and the hits began piling up: “Julius Caesar”, “Jätke võtmed väljapoole”, “Roosiaia kuninganna”, “Viimne pilet”, “Veel” – a run of songs that still sit in Estonia’s cultural hard drive, impossible to delete.
1984: Sopot and the moment the map opened
Every pop life has a hinge. Veski’s is 1984, when she took two top prizes at Sopot. If you’ve never heard of the Sopot Song Festival, you’re not alone – but in the 1970s and 80s it was one of the region’s biggest international pop contests, staged in Poland and treated as a prestige gateway for artists from across Europe and beyond. Think of it less as a beachside curiosity and more as a pre-streaming-era career accelerator – the kind of platform that could change the scale of your audience overnight.
In the region’s imagination, Sopot was a big deal: international, competitive, glamorous – a stage where a win didn’t just validate you, it unlocked routes. After Sopot, Veski’s career expanded into the Soviet mega-market, and she became a familiar name on stages that mattered in that world.
Looking back in a long interview with the Estonian weekly Maaleht a couple of years ago, Veski framed Sopot’s status with characteristic practicality – then punctured the grandeur with a killer line: “After that … I could say I did my Eurovision.” She also remembered how little of the city she saw at the time: “Rehearsals, competition, rehearsals, competition.” Stardom, in other words, was not a montage. It was work.
Anne Veski performs “Eilne päev” (in Russian) at Poland’s Sopot Song Festival, 1984.
And then comes the odd twist of her story: the very scale that made her enormous also made her hard to translate for the West later. She became, in effect, a superstar in a cultural universe that the West didn’t fully archive – and didn’t fully respect.
The anti-scandal star
Here’s what makes her endurance so interesting in 2026: she refuses the modern celebrity bargain.
She’s not a confessional act. She doesn’t trade in mess. She doesn’t sell you her breakdown so you’ll stream the comeback. She’s built on something almost quaint – and therefore quietly radical: professionalism. The show is the product, not the drama around it.
In that same Maaleht interview, she described her guiding principle in a way that could double as a manifesto for pre-internet stardom: “I’ve built my career on making people want to come back to a concert.” Then she added the line that really explains her longevity: “You don’t need me to fall off the edge of the stage so that all the papers write about me.”
She’s equally blunt about the image economy – not in the glossy, PR sense, but as a form of respect for the audience’s expectation of spectacle. “A star must always shine,” she said. “There’s no need for them to be seen at home in slippers … The illusion mustn’t be broken.” In a world that monetises intimacy, it’s almost punk to insist on distance.
Estonia’s biggest gay icon – and why it makes perfect sense
Gay icon status is rarely granted by press release. It accumulates. It’s a kind of communal recognition: you are one of ours because you offer something we need.
Veski offers glamour without cruelty, confidence without collapse, joy without apology. She embodies a particularly Eastern European version of pop resilience: the belief that life can be hard and you can still show up shining – not because you’re in denial, but because shining is how you win.
Anne Veski performs “On lahe atmosfäär” (“It’s a Great Atmosphere”), 1984.
And there’s something else: her music has always been socially portable. It works at weddings. It works at office parties. It works at late-night singalongs. It crosses generations. That intergenerational ubiquity is part of how queer communities often build iconography in smaller countries: you don’t just adore the star; you watch the entire society adore the star too – and you claim the star as a shared symbol with an extra layer of meaning.
In short: she’s camp-proof without being camp-dependent. Her “illusion” is not a lie; it’s a gift.
A beginner’s listening map
If you’re new and want a quick route in, treat this less like a discography and more like a guided tour through an interpretation-first pop culture – where some familiar melodies may arrive with new words and a new emotional accent.
- Start with: “Roosiaia kuninganna” (the national trigger)
- Then jump to the Vitamiin-era hits: “Julius Caesar”, “Jätke võtmed väljapoole”, “Viimne pilet”, “Veel”
- Then widen the lens: seek out live clips – her power is performance as much as recording
And if you still don’t get it after one listen, try it the proper way: in a room with Estonians, after midnight, when someone has decided the night needs rescuing.
Anne Veski turns 70 today. Estonia knows exactly what that means: the party continues – professionally, glamorously, and on time.