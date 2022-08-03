Estonian artist Kadri Liis Rääk to open an exhibition in Lima, Peru

Estonian contemporary artist Kadri Liis Rääk will open her solo exhibition, “Halcyon”, in the capital of Peru, Lima, on 11 August.
Rääk will exhibit tufted soft sculptures, inspired by the “bubbling abundance of life”, ceramic forms inspired by symbiotic landscapes and microbes, and chimerically transformed industrial design.
“In her works, we witness a speculative utopian world, where various biological life forms meet at the hub of the rhizome, conversing with sensitive ways of being together,” the curator of her exhibition, Marika Agu, said in a statement. “Kadri Liis Rääk’s work evolves from an empathetic worldview where touch carries a crucial role in gathering information and relating to one-another.”
Rääk’s “Halcyon” is the inaugural exhibition of Now: Gallery in Lima. One of the founders of the gallery, Renzo Pittaluga, remarked on the connection between Rääk’s textile and ceramic practice with traditional Peruvian artforms. “What Kadri Liis has absorbed with her research and experiences is very relevant in the local context,” Pittaluga said.
Kadri Liis Rääk, born in Tallinn in 1990, is a visual artist using photography, installation, drawing, texts and performance to explore various perceptions about the senses. Having a background in scenography and autonomous design, she places great emphasis on tactility and unique material combinations in her practice, using textiles, silicone, wood, glass, metal, foam, plastic, paper, organic materials and ready-mades.
Her works play with archetypal and symbolic motifs, drawing inspiration from nature and the noosphere world. An important trigger for her works is the dialogue between the viewer and the work, materials, colours, tactility and location.
Kadri Liis Rääk’s “Halcyon” is open from 11 August until 14 September 2022 at Now: Gallery, Av. Conquistadores 780, San Isidro, Lima, Peru.