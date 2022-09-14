Estonian folk duo Puuluup tours the US

Puuluup, an Estonian modern folk duo, comprising of Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, is due to perform at nine concerts in the United States from 15 to 27 September.
In Estonia, Puuluup has an ever-growing cult following, attracting fans with their somewhat surreal, choreographed performances and talharpa (bowed harp) playing.
The band’s lyrics and melodies are a mixture of the band members’ musical memories and improvisation – inspiration is drawn from Estonia’s Vormsi island, Finnish jouhikko (Finnish bowed harp) repertoire, chastushkas (short Russian or Ukrainian humorous folk songs) and other elements from the musical traditions from around the world. “All kinds of random sources of inspiration are similarly important – unexpected excerpts from Polish TV series, old Estonian punk and sweetbread from Vormsi island,” the band says.
Puuluup concerts in the US:
15 September – BarnArts Music Series / Barnard, Vermont
16 September – Milpond Live / Amherst, Massachusetts
17 September – Global Music Festival / Boston University, Massachusetts
19 September – Puuluup / Amherst, Massachusetts
22 September – Joe’s Pub / New York
23 September – ¡Globalquerque! / Albuquerque, New Mexico
24 September – Lotus Festival / Bloomington, Indiana
26 September – Global Roots Fest / Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
27 September – Connecting Chords Music Festival / Kalamazoo, Michigan