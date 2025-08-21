Estonian “zombie folk” duo Puuluup to tour in the US

The Estonian “zombie folk” duo, as it calls itself, Puuluup, is returning to the US and touring the country in September and October 2025.
“What do you get when you mix a pinch of surrealism, a bit of modern folklore, a heaping helping of talharpa – a centuries old four-stringed bowed lyre from northern Europe – and blend it together through effects and loopers? The answer is the neo-zombie-post-folk duo Puuluup,” the band says of itself. Puuluup means “wooden magnifying glass” in Estonian and is pronounced “poo loop”.
The Estonian duo returns to North America in September and October with a coast-to-coast US tour that stops in New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Washington, DC; Seattle, WA; and more.
The group was formed in 2014 by talharpa enthusiasts Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson. Teder is a multi-instrumentalist and was already known for his solo project Pastacas. Veisson has a background in anthropology and his fieldwork in Northern Ghana as well as his love for West-African music have definitely influenced Puuluup’s style.
Five albums and many awards
Both musicians were enchanted by the talharpa, the ancient Nordic bowed and plucked lyre that’s been played in Northern Europe since the early Middle Ages. The duo was drawn to the talharpa’s unique, pre-modern sound, rich with overtones, and wanted to explore new musical possibilities for this ancient instrument.
Over its 10-year career, Puuluup has released five albums and won numerous awards in Estonia, pioneering a talharpa revival that’s helped bring the once-obscure instrument back from near-death, transforming it into a symbol of Estonian pride.
“Today, Puuluup is a beloved fixture on the global music circuit as well as the European indie, rock and pop world. The group even represented Estonia in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.”
Puuluup tour dates:
23 September – the Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, MN
24 September – Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen, Crystal Lake, IL
25 September – Constellation, Chicago, IL
26 September – Lotus World Music & Arts Festival, Bloomington, IN
27 September – Lotus World Music & Arts Festival, Bloomington, IN
3 October – Chandler Music Hall, Randolph, VT
4 October – CitySpace, Easthampton, MA
5 October – Club Passim, Cambridge, MA
7 October – Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, Washington, DC
8 October – DROM, New York, NY
9 October – Manny’s, State College, PA
12 October – Hidden Hall, Seattle, WA