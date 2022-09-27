Neeme and Kristjan Järvi to give a concert and a talk at the Arvo Pärt Centre

The Estonian conductors, father and son Neeme and Kristjan Järvi, will open “Järvi Sessions” at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Lohusalu, Estonia on 2 October – a new event series combining music with inspiring conversations.
The Arvo Pärt Centre – named after composer Arvo Pärt – said the “Järvi Sessions” is “a new way to look at leadership, life, conducting, creating and inspiring each other”.
“At the opening event, Neeme Järvi and Kristjan Järvi will give a concert-talk titled ‘Music as a Source of Enlightenment’, with the participation of Prezioso String Quartet,” the centre said in a statement. “The topics that will be covered are about conducting, leading and connecting people, and creating an environment needed for the manifestation of creative abilities. Music will certainly also be part of the conversation as a force and source that unites these topics”.
Maestro Neeme Järvi, who celebrated his 85th birthday this summer, said in a statement that “conducting is not only about knowing and interpreting the score, but also about telling a story through your emotions and music. This is creation, life itself”.
His son Kristjan added that “music can trigger an unconscious mechanism that has all the answers”.
Open to anyone interested
Music that will be performed will include Arvo Pärt’s “Da pacem Domine” for string quartet (2006), Jaan Rääts’ Concerto for Chamber Orchestra No. 1 op. 16 (arranged by Mihkel Kerem, a student of Rääts’) and Heino Eller’s “Kodumaine viis”. All pieces will be performed by Prezioso String Quartet – an Estonian string quartet formed in 2006 by Hanna-Liis Nahkur (violin), Mari-Katrina Suss (violin), Helena Altmanis (viola) and Andreas Lend (cello).
The “Järvi Sessions” event series was created in cooperation of conductors Neeme and Kristjan Järvi, the Arvo Pärt Centre and Viimsi Artium, with an idea to combine professional conducting and management master classes, concerts and inspiring conversations with musicians, composers, researchers, architects and entrepreneurs.
The “Järvi Sessions” opening event will take place at the Arvo Pärt Centre, Lohusalu, Estonia on 2 October at 5 pm. The conversations and concerts are open to anyone interested. The event will also be streamed live at stream.arvopart.ee.