The Estonian cultural days to take place in New York City

From 31 March to 2 April 2022, the Estonian cultural days are to take place in New York City, arranged by the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters.
The foundation is celebrating its 50th year in 2022 and it has curated a special programme that showcases the rich variety of Estonian arts, it said in a statement.
“Because the war in Ukraine has [inevitably] cast a shadow on our festival, we have made support for Ukraine part of the programme. The festival opens with a Virtual Match & Buy event which matches US businesses with Ukrainian services,” the foundation said.
“Also, our final concert, entitled ´Forgive Us, Ukraine’, presented by an Estonian chamber choir, Collegium Musicale, will perform works by many Estonian composers, including Arvo Pärt, for which all proceeds will be donated to support the people of Ukraine.”
Highlighting the festival will be a concert by bass opera singer Ain Anger, bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann and pianist Kristjan Randalu, who will premiere Tõnu Kõrvits’ new work, “The Mystic Trumpeter.”
Rappers and movies
The festival also features performances by Estonia’s folk music ensemble, Curly Strings, which will also tour Washington, DC, and Boston, MA, and Estonian rap performers Nublu and Gameboy Tetris.
The festival features two films, “Tree of Eternal Love,” with filmmakers on site to discuss their work, and for music lovers, a documentary film about Collegium Musicale entitled “In the Footsteps of Forgotten Peoples”.
The festival’s theme of Estonian culture abroad will be explored in a panel including Estonia’s culture minister Tiit Terik, the Estonian NY consulate’s cultural affairs coordinator Jaanika Peerna, Toronto’s KESKUS project manager Ellen Valter, and Tõnu Viitas from the San Francisco Estonian Society.
More information can be found on the website of the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters.