Virtual choir to celebrate the end of the emergency in Estonia

A special virtual concert, bringing together over 2,500 choir singers and screened at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, celebrates the end of the coronavirus emergency situation in Estonia.
The concert, “Spring came differently”, will virtually bring 2,500 choir singers under the cherished song festival arch in the Estonian capital, Tallinn. Estonian choir singers from abroad will also virtually join the performance, conducted by Aarne Saluveer at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.
Organised by the Estonian entertainment and retail company, Apollo, the concert will be screened at 6:45 PM EEST (4:45 PM BST/11:45 EDT) also on the online portal of Estonian newspaper, Postimees, as well as the public broadcaster, ERR.
The organisers said the “world’s largest virtual choir” will perform “Isamaa ilu hoieldes” – one of the five songs the late composer Alo Matiisen wrote before the 1988’s Estonian “singing revolution”. The song is also often sung at Estonian Song Celebrations. The choral performance will be followed by a concert by Estonian singer-songwriter Ivo Linna and the ensemble Supernova.
The public can also enjoy the concert at the Song Festival Grounds – at their cars. Only two people or one household can be in a car at a time.
The Estonian government has decided to end the over nine-week old coronavirus emergency situation at midnight 17 May and no longer extend it; however, some restrictions will remain.
For the latest developments in Estonia, follow our special blog on coronavirus.
Cover: A choir at the Estonian Song Celebration in 2019. The image is illustrative. Photo by Sven Zacek.