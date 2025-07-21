Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

21 July – 27 July 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Kadriorg 307th Birthday Festivities
Kadriorg, Weizenbergi 37, Tallinn
Tuesday, 22 July, from 1:00 PM
Kadriorg Palace and Park celebrate a rich legacy spanning 307 years, commemorating the day in 1718 when Russian Tsar Peter the Great and Italian architect Nicola Michetti chose the site for the palace ensemble. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Kadriorg Art Museum’s reopening and the restoration of the Flower Garden, both revived in 2000 to reflect their historical splendor. The celebration includes a festive performance-concert titled “Les élémens – from Baroque Dance to the Rubble of Life”, paying tribute to these milestones. The day is filled with engaging family-friendly activities, such as outdoor games, fairy tale-themed workshops, a musical show and free guided tours of the park. The festivities embrace the spirit of storytelling, honoring 500 years since the first Estonian-language book, inviting guests of all ages to dress as fairy tale characters and immerse themselves in Kadriorg’s magical world.
AC/DC – Power Up Tour
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Narva Maantee 95, Tallinn
Thursday 24 July from 7.30 PM
Legendary rock band AC/DC brings their explosive Power Up Tour to Tallinn, marking their first-ever concert in Estonia. Known for their raw energy, thunderous riffs, and unforgettable anthems, AC/DC has defined hard rock for over five decades with classics like “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Their signature sound — loud, electrifying and unapologetically powerful — continues to unite generations of fans. The Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will shake as the band’s current lineup, including Angus Young and Brian Johnson, delivers a high-voltage set alongside support act from The Pretty Reckless. This is more than just a concert — it’s a celebration of rock at its purest, loudest and most legendary.
Piano Comedy at Heldeke
Heldeke!,Toostuse 13, Tallinn
Friday 25 July, from 9:30 PM
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience at Heldeke!, Tallinn’s top comedy club, as Ann Vaida and pianist Rene Paul join forces to create an unforgettably chaotic and hilarious night. In a twist on traditional stand-up, comedians will share the spotlight with Rene’s live piano riffs, adding a whole new rhythm to the punchlines. The lineup features Aleksandr Popov, Ana Falcon, Olga Loitšenko and more — each comedian delivering ten minutes of their sharpest material.
Tickets are 13€ in presale or 15€ at the door.
Summer Opera 2025
Tallinn Town Hall, Raekoja plats 1, Tallinn
From Friday, 25 July to Saturday, 16 August
Experience the magic of opera this summer at Summer Opera 2025, a series of elegant costumed concert-performances held in the historic Tallinn Town Hall every Friday and Saturday. These atmospheric 60-minute concerts feature arias, duets and ensembles by world-renowned composers — brought to life by some of Estonia’s finest opera singers in beautiful period costumes. The stunning citizens’ hall of the Town Hall adds to the timeless ambiance, making each evening a truly unforgettable cultural experience. The festival is led by Pille Lill and Alar Haak, with performances by celebrated artists including Maria Listra, Kristina Vähi, Karmen Puis and Rasmus Kull. Each night offers a unique program — don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy opera in one of Tallinn’s most iconic settings.
TRÄK All Day Party
Tšungel, Kopli 1, Tallinn
From Saturday, 26 July to Sunday, 27 July
Get ready for a full-throttle musical experience because TRÄK is back at Tšungel for another unforgettable dance marathon! Like last year’s epic 14-hour session, this reunion promises a vibrant and eclectic range of electronic music, plenty of back-to-back DJ sets and the infectious energy TRÄK is known for. The TRÄK crew will be at the helm, delivering non-stop rhythms and peak-time grooves to keep you dancing well into the night. Don’t miss out on this ultimate electronic music feast — come for the beats, stay for the community and join the party!
This event is strictly 21+ — valid ID required at the door.
