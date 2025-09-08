Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

08 September – 14 September 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Plastik record store opening
Plastik, Pärnu maantee 4, Tallinn
Thursday, 11 September, from 4pm
Tallinn’s cult record shop Plastik is back – and bigger than before. Now spinning from a new home, the store lets you dig through over 3,000 records while sipping a drink.
There’s merch, regular DJ sessions, and enough vibe to make it more music lounge than shop. To celebrate the move, Plastik is throwing a housewarming party – and everyone’s on the guest list.
Swedbank Tallinn Marathon 2025
Freedom Square, Tallinn
From Friday, 12 September, to Sunday, 14 September
Tallinn Marathon is hitting the streets again. Thousands of runners from Estonia and abroad will take on distances from the full 42 kilometres (26 miles) to the half marathon and fun runs.
The course shows off Tallinn’s best views, with the city itself doubling as a roaring cheer squad. Not a runner? No matter – the live music, buzzing energy and packed sidewalks make it one of the city’s most electric weekends.
Literary Street Festival
Koidula street, Tallinn
Saturday, 13 September, from 11am
Koidula Street turns into a book lover’s dream. The Literary Street Festival runs from the Tammsaare Museum to the Vilde Museum, with a writers’ house right in the middle.
Expect courtyard cafés, live readings, talks, performances and a new literary landmark unveiled each year to honour Estonia’s greats. Since launching in 2017, it’s become a Kadriorg staple – a festival where stories spill out onto every corner.
Pikk Street Festival
Pikk street, Tallinn
Sunday, 14 September from 5pm
Pikk Street Festival takes over the Old Town on 14 September. Think medieval flair meets street party: a 250-seat picnic table piled with signature dishes from top local restaurants, plus antique markets, courtyard tours, workshops, concerts and open museums. The feast happens at Roheline turg – with the House of the Blackheads on standby if the skies open.
Seats at the picnic table are limited and require advance registration – you can reserve your spot here.
Estonian Heritage Days
Various venues across Estonia
From Friday, 12 September, to Sunday, 14 September
Estonian Heritage Days return this September. Part of the Europe-wide celebration, the festival opens doors (and windows) to sites from farmhouses to grand monuments.
This year’s theme, “Window to the Past, Door to the Future,” frames architecture as both art and memory. Expect guided tours, exhibitions and special programmes across the country – a chance to see how the spaces around us shape who we are, and who we want to be.
