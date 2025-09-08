Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

08 September – 14 September 2025

Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.

Plastik record store opening

Plastik, Pärnu maantee 4, Tallinn

Thursday, 11 September, from 4pm

Tallinn’s cult record shop Plastik is back – and bigger than before. Now spinning from a new home, the store lets you dig through over 3,000 records while sipping a drink.

There’s merch, regular DJ sessions, and enough vibe to make it more music lounge than shop. To celebrate the move, Plastik is throwing a housewarming party – and everyone’s on the guest list.

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon 2025

Freedom Square, Tallinn

From Friday, 12 September, to Sunday, 14 September

Tallinn Marathon is hitting the streets again. Thousands of runners from Estonia and abroad will take on distances from the full 42 kilometres (26 miles) to the half marathon and fun runs.

The course shows off Tallinn’s best views, with the city itself doubling as a roaring cheer squad. Not a runner? No matter – the live music, buzzing energy and packed sidewalks make it one of the city’s most electric weekends.

No photo description available.

Literary Street Festival

Koidula street, Tallinn

Saturday, 13 September, from 11am

Koidula Street turns into a book lover’s dream. The Literary Street Festival runs from the Tammsaare Museum to the Vilde Museum, with a writers’ house right in the middle.

Expect courtyard cafés, live readings, talks, performances and a new literary landmark unveiled each year to honour Estonia’s greats. Since launching in 2017, it’s become a Kadriorg staple – a festival where stories spill out onto every corner.

Tammsaare Museum in Kadriorg. Photo by the Tallinn Literary Centre.
Pikk Street Festival

Pikk street, Tallinn

Sunday, 14 September from 5pm

Pikk Street Festival takes over the Old Town on 14 September. Think medieval flair meets street party: a 250-seat picnic table piled with signature dishes from top local restaurants, plus antique markets, courtyard tours, workshops, concerts and open museums. The feast happens at Roheline turg – with the House of the Blackheads on standby if the skies open.

Seats at the picnic table are limited and require advance registration – you can reserve your spot here.

Credits: Long-Nong Huang / Brand Estonia

Estonian Heritage Days

Various venues across Estonia

From Friday, 12 September, to Sunday, 14 September

Estonian Heritage Days return this September. Part of the Europe-wide celebration, the festival opens doors (and windows) to sites from farmhouses to grand monuments.

This year’s theme, “Window to the Past, Door to the Future,” frames architecture as both art and memory. Expect guided tours, exhibitions and special programmes across the country – a chance to see how the spaces around us shape who we are, and who we want to be.

