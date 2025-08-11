Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

11 August – 17 August 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Ukrainian contemporary photography – Final Tour
Fotografiska, Telliskivi 60a/8, Tallinn
Tuesday, 12 August, from 6:00 PM
This summer, Fotografiska’s ground floor hosted an exhibition of contemporary Ukrainian photography as part of the first UKUfest, a new festival bringing together Tallinn’s galleries and art institutions in support of Ukraine and its culture. With works of artists such as Tania Ruda, Taras Bychko and Vera Verseau – that reflect personal experiences and emotions linked to events in their homeland. The exhibition concludes on 12 August at 6:00 PM with a tour by Tallinn-based Ukrainian street photographer Andrii Mur, offering insights into Ukraine’s contemporary art scene.
Entry is free, with registration recommended. The exhibition runs until 13 August and all artworks are available for purchase both on-site and online.
Climbers’ Hangout: Grill, chill + climb & sauna
Hipodroomi 13, Tallinn
Wednesday, 13 August, from 6:00 PM
Join the Hipodroom Climbers’ Hangout for an evening of grilling, games and swapping beta with new friends. The Grillmeister brings the grill, seats, tableware and icebreaker games; you bring the food, drinks and good vibes. Mild alcoholic beverages are welcome – but save the “liquid courage” for after the wall, unless your only climb is up the social ladder. The hangout is free, but you’ll need a gym ticket if you plan to boulder or use the sauna. The event is part of the Baltic Bouldering Championship satellite series by the Estonian Climbing Association. Warning: excessive climbing talk is practically guaranteed.
Aperitivo Night at Luxardo Spritz Garden
The Able Butcher, F. R. Kreutzwaldi 23, 2nd Floor, Tallinn
Thursday, 14 August, from 6:00 PM
Experience la dolce vita at the Aperitivo Night in the Luxardo Spritz Garden at Hilton Tallinn Park. Enjoy live Italian tunes by Tommaso Primavera while sipping refreshing Luxardo Spritzes and indulging in vibrant flavours. Take advantage of the special offer – buy two Luxardo Spritzes and receive a complimentary aperitivo board. With great music, delicious drinks and the warm atmosphere of an Italian summer evening, it’s the perfect occasion to gather friends and celebrate the art of aperitivo. Seats are limited, so remember to book in advance.
LUUDE Live
Patarei Merekindlus, Kalaranna 28, Tallinn
Friday, 15 August, from 10:00 PM
Australian dance music sensation LUUDE is set to light up Patarei Sea Fortress in Tallinn with an unforgettable show and top-tier production. Known worldwide for his chart-topping hits “Down Under” and “Big City Life” – guaranteed to get even the stiffest hips moving – LUUDE has taken his innovative beats from Australia’s club scene to global fame. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of electronic music’s rising stars live.
Kanamaja Fest ’25
Hundipea Kakaoladu, Paljasaare 20,Tallinn
Saturday, 16 August, from 2:00 PM
Dive into a vibrant mix of music, art and culture with two stages, 12 bands spanning every genre you can think of, plus cool art exhibitions, tattoos, a buzzing craft market and even a dedicated kids’ area so everyone’s invited. Whether you’re here for the music, the art or just to soak up the summer vibes with friends, Kanamaja Fest is the place to be. Don’t miss out on one of the best celebration of friendship, creativity and sunny days in Tallinn!
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.