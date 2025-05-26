Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

May 26th- June 1st 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
International Dog Show “Estonian Winner 2025”
Indoor arena, Eesti Jalgpalli Liit, Tallinn
From May 31 to June 1
Dog lovers are in for a treat as the International Dog Show “Estonian Winner 2025” returns, bringing together over 2,000 dogs from a wide range of breeds. This highly anticipated event is a must for anyone passionate about canine companions, from curious visitors to seasoned breeders. Visitors can explore a vibrant showcase of dog breeds and meet long-time breeders happy to share their expertise. Tickets are €5 per day for individual visitors and €12 per day for families (2 adults and 2 children).
Toidutänavad 2025 – Estonia’s Biggest Street Food Festival
Vanasadama Kruiisiala, Logi 6 Tallinn
From May 30 to June 1
One of Estonia’s top family-friendly events, Toidutänavad (Street Food Festival), has been delighting food lovers since its debut in 2020. Quickly becoming a staple on the national calendar, the festival travels across cities, each offering the country’s largest and most diverse selection of street food. Beyond culinary delights, visitors can enjoy a vibrant entertainment program including live concerts, DJ sets, fun competitions, and the ever-popular Tivoli Park. With tickets priced at just €5 and free entry for children up to 7, Toidutänavad promises a fun-filled, flavorful experience for all ages.
HeadRead Literary Festival 2025
Various venues in Tallinn
From May 28 to June 1
A gem in Estonia’s cultural calendar, the Tallinn HeadRead Literary Festival is an intimate and vibrant celebration of literature, hosted by local writers, translators and publishers. Held in late spring as the Estonian summer begins to bloom, the festival brings together authors from around the world for days of lively conversations, readings and unforgettable encounters—both on and off the podium. Set against Tallinn’s beautifully preserved backdrop, HeadRead offers a uniquely sharp, engaging and concentrated literary experience. While some sessions require preregistration, most events are free of charge, making it one of the most accessible and enriching festivals of the season.
Champions League Final 2025 Watch Party
Heldeke!, Toostuse 13 Tallinn
Saturday, May 31 from 21.30
Are you a passionate football fan looking for the perfect place to enjoy the big match with friends? Don’t miss the chance to watch PSG against Inter in an exciting showdown, broadcast on two massive screens for a true stadium-style experience. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just love the game, this is the perfect setting to soak up the energy of a live football atmosphere! Bring your own food to enjoy during the match, and take advantage of the well-stocked bar for drinks throughout the night. Surrounded by fellow fans, you’ll feel every cheer, every goal, and every moment as if you were right there in the stands.
Rotermann Quarter Summer Terraces Opening Party
Rotermann Quarter, Tallinn
Saturday, May 31 from 12.00 to 22.00
Rotermann Quarter kicks off the summer with a vibrant garden party atmosphere, blending great music, food and fun. Throughout the day, three stages across the area will feature live DJs, musicians and popular radio personalities, creating a festive soundtrack for the whole event. More than 20 cafés, restaurants and bars will offer exclusive summer menus and one-day-only deals, making it a great chance to explore the area’s culinary scene. For families, a dedicated kids’ zone with games, dancing and face painting will keep younger visitors entertained.
Exhibition “Stories of a Young Capital: The Passionate Twenties”
People’s Museum of Tallinn, Pikk 29a Tallinn
From May 22, 2025 to December 31, 2026
Travel back to the 1920s Tallinn at the new exhibition at the Tallinn People’s Museum, where the hopes, struggles, and breakthroughs of a young Estonian Republic unfold through the stories of everyday people. In the wake of war and newfound independence, the capital was alive with contrasts—unemployment and refugee crises met head-on with innovation and optimism. Visitors meet twelve unique characters whose lives intersect in the city’s vibrant New Market, where trams clattered by, radio broadcasts echoed and modern life took root.
