Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

13 – 19 October 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Vegamess – Vegan Fair
Kultuurikatel, Tallinn
From Saturday, 18 October to Sunday, 19 October
Veganmess, the Baltics’ oldest and most vibrant vegan lifestyle fair, is back to celebrate its 15th edition! This beloved event brings together everyone curious about plant-based living — from seasoned vegans to those just beginning to explore the world of green goodness. Visitors can look forward to a weekend filled with exciting flavors, inspiring talks, hands-on workshops and a wide selection of vegan products. Whether you’re searching for new favorites, fresh ideas or simply a fun day out with family and friends, Veganmess is the perfect place to connect, taste and be inspired.
Children aged 12 and under can enter the fair for free.
Language Cafe
Valukoja 8, Tallinn
Tuesday, 14 October, from 8.30 AM
Every Tuesday and Thursday, the International House of Estonia opens its doors for a warm and friendly Language Café — a great spot for anyone looking to practice their Estonian in a relaxed setting, from complete beginners to more experienced learners. It’s a wonderful opportunity to chat, learn and laugh with others while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, all without the pressure of grammar drills. Whether you’re new to the language or just want to get more comfortable speaking, the Language Café offers a fun and supportive way to improve your Estonian skills and meet like-minded people.
International Dog Show
Unibet Arena, Tallinn
From Friday, 17 October to Sunday, 19 October
Animal lovers get ready for an awesome weekend at the International Dog Shows! This event is a wonderful opportunity to discover a wide variety of dog breeds and meet experienced breeders who are passionate about their four-legged friends. The rings will begin at 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, promising full days of exciting competitions, impressive displays and wagging tails. Each day, one remarkable dog will earn the coveted title of “Best in Show”, chosen from among the participating categories — a highlight not to be missed by any dog enthusiast!
Tickets are €5 per day for visitors or €12 per day for families (2 adults + 2 children) — a perfect outing for dog lovers of all ages!
Halloween Flea Market
The Krypt Spooky Bar and Stage, Pärnu 19, Tallinn
Sunday, 19 October from 3 PM
Halloween isn’t just a day at The Krypt — it’s a mood that lasts all year long! After last year’s fantastic success, the city’s spookiest spot is back with the second edition of The Krypt’s Halloween Flea Market. This one-of-a-kind event invites all curious souls, lovers of spooky style and Halloween enthusiasts to dive into a hauntingly fun marketplace filled with clothing, jewelry, handmade art, oddities, vintage treasures, dark décor and more. Expect everything from spooky-cute to gothic, romantic, horror-inspired and alternative styles that celebrate the strange and unusual.
Tickets are free, but visitors are encouraged to register, so the organizer can better plan the event, while aspiring vendors can secure a table.
Sip & Shop Pop Up Sale
Imaginatix Studios, Pärnu 142, Tallinn
Saturday, 18 October from 1 PM
CICI is popping the bubbly for its first-ever Sip & Shop event! Join an afternoon of fashion and style with drinks, snacks and music. Browse through beautiful, handmade pieces at up to 70% off, enjoy delicious drinks and snacks, and vibe to some great music while you shop. Plus, take advantage of a free alteration service for any items purchased during the event — because a perfect fit matters! Bring a friend (or two!) and come mingle, connect and celebrate style in the most relaxed and uplifting way.
