Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

9 June – 15 June 2025
Justin Timberlake Live
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Narva maantee 95
Monday, 9 June from 5PM
Global pop icon Justin Timberlake is set to electrify Tallinn as part of his long-awaited world tour. Performing at the iconic Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Timberlake returns to the spotlight after a five-year hiatus, bringing his acclaimed new album Everything I Thought It Was to the Estonian fans for the first time. The concert will feature support acts Dagny and Chinchilla, setting the stage for a night of high-energy hits and unforgettable moments.
With over 54 million albums sold and 10 Grammys to his name, Timberlake’s performance promises a mix of fresh tracks like “Selfish” and “No Angels,” alongside fan favorites and more. This Tallinn stop is one of over 50 global tour dates and is expected to be a major cultural highlight of 2025.
Tallinn Guitar Festival 2025
Various venues across Tallinn
From 9 June to 14 June
The Tallinn Guitar Festival 2025 brings a vibrant mix of international guitar talent to Estonia’s capital, celebrating the instrument across genres — from classical and flamenco to jazz and experimental. Held at various venues throughout the city, the festival offers concerts, masterclasses and fresh collaborations.
Renowned for its intimate atmosphere and high artistic quality, the festival continues to showcase both legendary performers and rising stars. Whether you’re a dedicated guitarist or simply love great music, Tallinn Guitar Festival promises an inspiring and unforgettable experience.
Tickets are required for all events and can be purchased in advance.
EstoniAI Meetup
Tehnopol Veenus, Akadeemia tee 21/1, Tallinn
Tuesday, 10 June from 5PM to 9PM
Estonia’s AI community gathers for EstoniAI Meetup Vol. 13, an event focused on the practical challenges of building responsible AI systems. Organised by Founderly with the Estonian Founders Society and held in partnership with Tehnopol and the Eesti Keele Instituut, the meetup will explore pressing questions around governance, data protection and regulatory readiness. Topics on the agenda include algorithmic transparency, GDPR compliance in the age of large language models and Estonia’s role in global AI governance.
The evening will feature keynote talks, academic presentations, a startup showcase and a panel discussion titled “Small Country, Big Voice: Estonia in Global AI Governance.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with professionals from across the AI, tech and policy sectors.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required due to limited capacity of the venue.
Street Arts Festival
Balti Jaam Market, Kopli 1, Tallinn
From 13 June to 14 June
Street Arts Festival — SAF — will transform Balti Jaam Turg into a dynamic hub of urban creativity. Now in its third year, the festival celebrates street art in all its forms, bringing together graffiti artists, muralists, dancers and musicians for a weekend packed with live painting, workshops, food trucks and a high-energy dance and graffiti battle series.
The event begins with workshops on 13 June at Stuudio dotE, followed by the main festival on June 14. By inviting local and international creatives to engage with public space, SAF celebrates urban arts in a vibrant, community-focused environment — right at the city’s transport crossroads.
The festival is open to everyone — no ticket required — but registration is needed for partecipating in battles and workshops.
Yorkie Fest 2025: Yorkshire Terrier Meet-up
Balti Jaam Market, Kopli 1, Tallinn
Sunday 15 June from 12.00
The first-ever Yorkie Fest in Tallinn will take place otside Balti Jaama Turg, weather permitting. The event welcomes all Yorkshire Terrier fans for a fun and family-friendly day. The match show — where the most stylish Yorkshire Terrier on the field will be chosen — begins at 12:30, featuring competitions in several classes including puppies, veterans, pairs, children with dogs and a costume contest for owners and pets.
Participation fees are €10 per dog (before June 13), €8 for additional contests and €15 for on-site registration. Sales booths, an open dog clothing market and SoPosh pet cosmetics stand will be part of the event. Everyone is warmly welcome to come and enjoy the show — no ticket needed!
