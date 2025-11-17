Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

17 November – 23 November 2025
Tallinn Experience Week
Bachata Studio Tallinn, Kopli 25c, Tallinn
From Monday, 17 November to Friday, 21 November
Why settle for just a weekend when you can ease into a whole week of dancing, exploring and getting to know Tallinn at a relaxed pace? Tallinn Experience Week brings together workshops, socials and a handful of local activities — from winter swimming and sauna sessions to casual city tours — so you can mix movement, culture and a bit of adventure in the same week.
The schedule is simple: dance classes and socials from Monday to Wednesday with different teachers and DJs each night, plus mid-week options like winter swimming or a guided walk to explore the city. From Thursday onward, the bigger workshops and parties take place at KultuuriKatel, giving you a chance to enjoy Tallinn’s creative atmosphere while meeting dancers from near and far.
Whether you want to improve your dancing, discover new corners of the city or just enjoy good music in good company, there’s something for every mood.
Tallinn Christmas Market
Raekoja plats, Tallinn
From Friday, 21 November to Sunday, 28 December
Tallinn’s Christmas Market at Town Hall Square is returning from 21 November to 28 December 2025, bringing its cosy winter atmosphere back to the heart of the Old Town. Open daily from 10:00 to 20:00, the square transforms into a small Christmas world of its own, with a beautifully lit tree, rows of wooden stalls and the familiar scent of mulled wine drifting through the air.
Visitors can wander between booths offering handmade crafts, local gifts, alpaca wool items and plenty of festive treats, from freshly baked cinnamon rolls to the market’s famous handmade truffles. There’s also a generous selection of warm seasonal dishes and one of the most varied mulled wine menus in Europe. Hot drinks are served until 22:00 — and until 23:00 on Fridays and Saturdays — making the market an inviting place to linger as the evening lights settle in.
Weekends come alive with music and dance and on the first Sunday of Advent the market hosts the traditional candle-lighting ceremony that draws both locals and travellers. Santa Claus makes his annual appearance too, greeting children in his little house throughout the season. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, enjoying a winter stroll or simply soaking in the lights and aromas, the Tallinn Christmas Market offers a gentle, fairy-tale-like escape during the darkest months of the year.
PÖFF – Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Various venues around Tallinn
From Friday, 7 November to Sunday, 23 November
This November, Tallinn becomes the beating heart of Northern Europe’s cinema scene as the 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF 29) lights up screens across the city. Renowned for its bold programming and international spirit, PÖFF brings together filmmakers, actors and audiences from around the world to celebrate the power of storytelling.
What began in 1996 as a local celebration of cinema in a newly independent Estonia has now evolved into one of the world’s A-list film festivals, one of the biggest in northern Europe, and officially accredited by FIAPF since 2014 — joining the ranks of Cannes, Berlin and Venice.
The 2025 edition presents a rich lineup of world and European premieres, arthouse discoveries, documentaries and short films that push the boundaries of imagination. Alongside the screenings, the festival offers industry events, talks and workshops that invite professionals and fans to explore the future of film.
Whether you’re a passionate cinephile or only curious about premieres, over two unforgettable weeks, PÖFF invites you to fall in love with cinema all over again.
You can find the full schedule of the film screenings here.
Kraftwerk: Multimedia Tour 2025
Alexela Concert Hall. Tallinn
Tuesday, 18 November from 7.30 PM
Kraftwerk’s Tallinn concert is part of the band’s 2025 worldwide multimedia tour, celebrating their journey since the release of their breakthrough 1974 album Autobahn.
Known for blending electronic music, computer animation and performance art into a single immersive experience, Kraftwerk continues to embody the idea of humans and machines moving in sync. Formed in Düsseldorf in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, the group helped shape the sound of modern music, influencing genres from electro and hip-hop to techno and synth-pop and leaving a mark on artists such as David Bowie, New Order and Daft Punk.
Their legacy stretches far and wide — even into Estonian pop culture — and their pioneering work has earned them a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Cabaret of Somewhat Unusual Comedy
Ratas and Kohv, Paldiski 67, Tallinn
Saturday 22 November, from 6 PM
If you’re in the mood for something playful and a little out of the ordinary, Cabaret of Somewhat Unusual Comedy introduces Aime the Storyteller and a lively mix of characters who take turns stealing the spotlight.
This one-woman show blends theatre, comedy and storytelling into an offbeat cabaret where Aime hosts her own creations — from the No-Nonsense Girl Next Door and the Well-Behaved Space Alien to Shakespearean Actor George and others with plenty of opinions to share. The characters may come from Aime’s poetry, but the show is far from a traditional reading; instead, it slips between personas and moods like a theatrical rollercoaster, inviting you to discover who appears next and what they have to say.
Aime, an Estonian performance artist, writer and visual artist, brings her latest solo production to the stage with material inspired largely by her poetry collection Coffee Mornings with Angels.
