Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

27 October – 2 November 2025
Tommy Cash Live
Unibet Arena, Tallinn
Friday, 31 October from 6 PM
Get ready for a Halloween night like no other! One of Estonia’s most internationally celebrated artists, Tommy Cash, is set to light up Unibet Arena on Halloween night with a full-blown solo show that promises to be as unpredictable and electrifying as the artist himself.
A true original, Tommy has performed across the world — from Glastonbury and Roskilde to Sziget — captivating audiences with his daring mix of music, visual art and performance. His distinctive style, blending Eastern European roots with high-concept absurdity and cutting-edge fashion, has earned him attention and global collaborations.
After years of underground acclaim, Eurovision catapulted Tommy Cash into the mainstream, especially with his viral hit “Espresso Macchiato,” which earned him third place at the european festival. Known for his wit, boundary-pushing artistry and a social media following larger than Estonia’s population, Tommy has become a cultural phenomenon — one who effortlessly merges cabaret nostalgia with TikTok aesthetics and avant-garde fashion.
Now, the artist affectionately known at home as toomas sularaha is back on home soil, ready to deliver a show that defies every expectation.
Great Festival of Inventors
Proto Invention Factory, Peetri tn 10, Tallinn
From Saturday, 01 November to Sunday, 02 November
The Great Inventors Festival returns to the PROTO Invention Factory, transforming it into a whirlwind of creativity, science and discovery. For two exciting days, visitors of all ages can explore the fascinating world of invention through hands-on workshops, spectacular science shows and exhibits.
This autumn’s biggest science celebration brings together inventors, families and curious minds from across Estonia and beyond to see how even the smallest idea can spark something extraordinary. This year, the festival also ventures into space, with the Cēsis Space Discovery Center from Latvia inviting visitors to train like astronauts, tackle space missions and build their own rockets. Alongside these cosmic adventures, guests can experience everything from solar and wind car workshops by Solaride, a Formula Student race car demonstration to explosive science performances.
Whether you come with family, friends or your whole class, PROTO will become a place of exploration and knowledge during the Great Inventors Festival.
Tallinn Restaurant Week
Various venues in Tallinn
From Saturday, 01 November, to Friday, 07 November
Get ready to taste the best of Tallinn! Tallinn Restaurant Week is your chance to explore the city’s vibrant culinary scene at irresistible prices. For one delicious week, over 100 of Tallinn’s top restaurants open their doors with specially crafted menus — offering 2-course lunches from €15 and 3-course dinners from €25.
From Nordic fine dining and modern Estonian flavors to bold international creations, it’s the perfect opportunity to discover new favorites or revisit beloved spots. Whether you’re a local foodie or a curious visitor, Tallinn Restaurant Week invites everyone to celebrate creativity, flavor, and the joy of eating well — without breaking the bank.
Booking is essential and must be done in advance here. Bookings made directly with the restaurants do not qualify for the special menus.
Estonian Music Week
Emta Grand Hall, Tallinn
From Saturday, 01 November to Thursday, 06 November
The Estonian Music Week invites music lovers to experience the richness of Estonian classical and contemporary music in a week of unforgettable performances. Celebrating the works of Estonia’s most beloved composers — including Heino Eller, Veljo Tormis, Arvo Pärt and Urmas Sisask — the festival brings their music to life in intimate venues across Tallinn, Tartu and Narva, blending tradition with innovative interpretations.
Audiences can enjoy a mix of chamber concerts, solo recitals and experimental performances that showcase both the depth of Estonia’s musical heritage and the creativity of today’s artists. Whether you’re a devoted classical fan or simply curious to explore the sounds of Estonia, the festival offers a captivating journey where every performance turns into a unique experience.
Many Halloween events!
Various Venues around Tallinn
From Tuesday, 22 October to Sunday, 02 November
This Halloween week, Gamma is bringing you the ultimate guide to spooky fun with a curated list of events around Tallinn. Whether you’re planning a fun family outing, searching for a thrilling night of parties or looking to explore unique seasonal experiences, our list highlights the very best options across the city.
From magical, child-friendly activities to spine-chilling adventures for adults, each event has been chosen with care to guarantee excitement, safety and unforgettable memories. With Gamma’s guide, you can make this Halloween truly special, no matter your age or interests.
