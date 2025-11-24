Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

24 November – 30 November 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Language Cafe
Valukoja 8, Tallinn
Tuesday 25 November, from 8.30 AM
International House of Estonia’s Language Café pops up every Tuesday and Thursday – a low-pressure hangout to practise your Estonian over a cup of something warm. Total beginner or just rusty? Pull up a chair. You’ll chat, pick up phrases, swap stories and skip the grammar drills. It’s friendly, relaxed and a handy way to boost your confidence while meeting people who are in the same boat.
Escape Room Night
iNGAME, Narva 7a, Tallinn
Tuesday 25 November, from 5 PM
Puzzle lovers, this one’s for you — Escape Room Night is back, ready to test your teamwork, wit and nerves of steel. Whether you’re a seasoned code-cracker or just curious to try something new, you’ll step into themed rooms filled with clues, locks and surprises waiting to be uncovered. Gather your team, choose your challenge and see if you can beat the clock before time runs out. Expect laughter, light suspense and those brilliant “aha!” moments that make escape nights so addictive. Bring your sharpest minds — and maybe a brave friend or two.
Guided tour “The Wealthy and Handsome. The Brotherhood of Black Heads”
Vene 17, Tallinn
Wednesday 26 November, from 3 PM
Curious about the hidden stars of medieval Tallinn? This tour shines a light on the Brotherhood of Black Heads — the wealthy, stylish and surprisingly influential young merchants who helped shape the city’s social life. Known for their legendary Christmas and Shrovetide celebrations, they left behind stories that still echo through the Old Town, including a possible link to the world’s first Christmas tree. Along the way, you’ll meet their patron saint, Saint Maurice, peek into the everyday rituals that guided their lives and get a glimpse of how Hanseatic trade worked behind the scenes. You’ll even find out how a young merchant went about choosing a bride and what became of the brotherhood in modern times.
The tour is led in English by Getter Kitsing of the Tallinn City Life Museum — a lively, engaging way to explore the city’s past.
Rita Ray & Johannes Laas Live
Hopneri Maja, Tallinn
Thursday 26 November, from 7 PM
If you’re in the mood for something soulful, intimate and beautifully crafted, this special concert with Rita Ray is one to mark on your calendar. Known as the crown jewel of Estonian soul, Rita Ray first turned heads with her 2019 debut Old Love Will Rust and went on to earn both acclaim and awards with Life of Its Own in 2022. While she normally performs with a full band, this duet with guitarist Johannes Laas lets her voice open up in a way that feels almost magnetic. Expect an evening built around her original songs, with a chance to hear a few of her favourite Estonian pieces as well — the kind of performance where every note feels close, warm and genuine.
Noblessner Christmas Tree Lighting
Noblesser, Tallinn
Sunday 30 November, from 4 PM
Noblessner invites everyone to gather as the lights of its Christmas tree are switched on — a stunning creation dressed by Shishi designers and glowing with 22,000 shimmering LED lights. After the tree sparkles to life, the boys’ choir Juhanid from the Estonian National Opera will perform, joined by soloist Ott Lepland. Then the festive mood spills into motion with the start of the Christmas Tree Jog, while out on the water, sea kayakers and SUP paddlers from Tallinna mereaerutajad and Supster set off in their holiday-lit boats and boards.
Throughout the day, the whole district joins in: serving seasonal treats, warm cocoa and cider, mulled wine and Christmas dishes. Kai Art Center hosts the exhibition On Fragile Ground with a tour at 13:00, and at 14:00 Kai Kino screens the beloved Estonian holiday film Eia’s Christmas at Phantom Owl Farm for the first Sunday of Advent. A full day of lights, music, treats and winter magic!
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.