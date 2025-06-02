Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

2 June – 8 June 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Imagine Dragons Live
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Narva maantaee 95
Tuesday, 3 June from 20.00
Grammy Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons will take to the stage in Tallinn on 3 June, bringing their high-octane live performance to the Estonian capital as part of their global tour. Best known for chart-topping anthems such as Believer, Radioactive and Demons, the American group is expected to deliver a visually striking and vocally powerful show that has become their hallmark.
The concert, poised to be one of the highlights of Tallinn’s summer music calendar, is set to attract a sizeable crowd of devoted fans. With a setlist of fan favourites and stadium-scale energy, Imagine Dragons promise an unforgettable evening of music and atmosphere beneath the Baltic sky.
Live Jazz: Rio to New Orleans
The Peacock Lounge, Rataskaevu 5 Tallinn
Wednesday 4 June from 20:30 to 22:30
An evening of jazz, blues and bossa nova awaits as Estonian singer-songwriter Kelly Tulvik takes to the stage at The Peacock Lounge.
Renowned as the Estonian singing voice of Moana and a past performer at Eesti Laul, Tulvik brings warmth, soul and effortless charm to every note. She is joined by Helsinki-based guitarist Alejandro Sanchez, whose Latin heritage and international influences blend into a rich, genre-crossing soundscape. Together, the duo promise a cross-continental musical journey, weaving sultry rhythms and heartfelt melodies in an intimate setting.
Admission is free, though advance table reservations via Fienta are required – with the ticket price redeemable as bar credit. Guests must be 21 or over; ID is essential.
Paella Evening
Pühavaimu 13/15, Tallinn
Thursday 5 June from 17.00
This June, the secluded courtyard of Hotel Schlössle will be transformed into a celebration of Spanish summer, as Stenhus Restaurant hosts a special Seafood Paella Evening. Prepared over open fire by paella maestro Sergio Oliverovic alongside head chef Timofei Monahhov, the evening promises a truly authentic taste of Valencia in the heart of Tallinn’s Old Town.
For €35 per person, guests will enjoy unlimited sangria – with non-alcoholic options available – and a front-row seat to the sights, sounds and aromas of live-fire cooking. Advance booking and prepayment are essential. Early reservations are strongly recommended.
Mobi Lab Design Friday – Tallinn’s monthly UX/Design afterwork
Palo Alto Club, Telliskivi 57 Tallinn
Friday, 6 June from 18.00 to 21.00
Digital product design takes centre stage once more as Design Friday returns to the Palo Alto Club – a lively evening where bold ideas meet inspiring conversation and a community of creative minds.
Part of an ongoing series, this edition invites designers, developers and innovators to explore the latest in digital design through thought-provoking talks, followed by an informal networking gathering.
Brazilian Funk Night
Akadeemia tee 24, Tallinn
Friday 6 June from 22.00 until late
Taboo – Lounge & Hookah joins forces with DJ Xluffy for a night of high-energy rhythms and tropical flair, hosting an electrifying Brazilian Funk Night in the heart of Tallinn.
Guests can expect a vibrant soundtrack of baile funk anthems, infectious beats and funkadelic grooves as DJ Xluffy takes the decks, delivering a rhythmic journey straight from Rio’s dance floors. This lively event promises to ignite the atmosphere and keep the dance floor moving late into the night.
Entry is €5, payable in cash at the door.
