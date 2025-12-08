Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

8 December – 14 December 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Film Quiz Night
Terminal Records&Bar, Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Tuesday, 9 December, from 7 PM
Calling all movie lovers — Terminal Records & Bar is gearing up for a Film Quiz Night that mixes sharp questions, great music and the kind of good vibes that make you forget you ever argued about which Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie. Expect creative quiz rounds covering everything, from timeless classics and cult favourites to soundtracks, actors and directors. Come with a team (up to four people), grab a drink and settle in for a relaxed, laughter-filled evening with prizes waiting for the sharpest film minds.
Make sure to register your team in advance — spots fill up quickly!
X-Mas Ball Workshop
Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn
Thursday, 11 December, from 6.30 PM
Step into full holiday mode at the X-Mas Ball Workshop, where blank glass ornaments get a glow-up and you earn bragging rights. With festive snacks, warm drinks and specialised paints to hand, you’ll learn how to turn humble baubles into sparkling mini-masterpieces – whether that’s swirly patterns, tiny winter scenes or a message designed to make someone grin.
No experience needed – just show up, sip, paint and revel in the cosy chaos. You’ll head home with handmade ornaments perfect for your own tree or for gifting to that friend who swears they don’t want presents.
Use code “Gamma” at checkout to unwrap a jolly 10% off your workshop ticket.
Sauna Social + Bar
Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
Wednesday, 10 December and Sunday, 14 December
Looking for a laid-back way to unwind? This five-hour sauna evening offers traditional Finnish vibes, a refreshing pool and a fully stocked bar to keep things cozy. The evening proposes two unisex sauna sessions — from 17:30 to 19:30 and from 20:00 to 22:00 — intentionally kept limited so everyone can relax comfortably. Between steams, you can explore an impressive drinks menu ranging from alcohol-free options to craft beers, wines, cocktails and more than 100 whiskies from around the world. The bar is open from 17:00 to 23:00, and towel rental is available, making it an easy, no-stress way to treat yourself to a warm evening escape.
CEO Talks
Pipedrive, Tallinn
Friday, 12 December, from 6 PM
CEO Talks is a premium open-format event by the Baltic Business Club designed for those who value honest, meaningful conversations about leadership, decision-making and pivotal moments in business. The evening brings together speakers from Estonia, Finland, and Lithuania, each sharing a story that begins with “I thought it was the end…” but then unfolds into growth, new insight and renewed strategy. Built on trust and lively dialogue, the format dives into the logic behind tough decisions, techniques for staying clear-headed under pressure, approaches to transformation and the inner journey of leaders navigating uncertainty. Open to only 30 participants,the refined atmosphere with drinks and light snacks included, is a perfect setting for entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals who want depth, exchange and inspiration.
The event is held in Russian only.
Tallinn Old Town Pub Crawl
Tallinn Old Town
Friday, 12 December from 8 PM
Experience Old Town’s nightlife the fun way: six bars, six shots, games and a club to top it all off. The Tallinn Bar Crawl is the easiest way to dive into the city’s after-dark scene with a cheerful international crowd. You’ll start with a welcome shot, then hop through five more great spots — each offering another complimentary shot, drink discounts and a fresh vibe to keep the energy high. Along the way, expect bar games, beer pong showdowns, spontaneous karaoke and plenty of easy icebreakers before the night wraps up with free entry to a nightclub. Come solo or bring friends — either way, it’s an effortless way to meet people, party like a local and make a night of it in Tallinn. Just be sure to show up five minutes early so you don’t miss the first round!
Use the code “Gamma” to get 10% off your ticket and start the night with a little bonus cheer.
