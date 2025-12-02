Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

01 December – 07 December 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
X-Mas Ball Workshop
Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn
Wednesday 03 December, from 6.30 PM
Step into full holiday mode at the X-Mas Ball Workshop, where blank glass ornaments get a glow-up and you get bragging rights. Armed with festive snacks, warm drinks and specialized paints, you’ll learn how to turn humble baubles into sparkling mini-masterpieces — whether that’s swirly patterns, tiny winter scenes or a message meant to make someone grin. No experience needed: just show up, sip, paint and enjoy the cozy chaos. You’ll head home with handmade ornaments perfect for your tree or for gifting to that friend who swears they don’t want presents.
Use code “Gamma” at checkout to unwrap a jolly 10% off your workshop ticket.
Terminal Short Film Screening
Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Thursday 04 December, from 7 PM
A short film screening hosted by Terminal Records & Bar and Maros Pulscak is coming up, featuring a lineup of independent shorts that pack more punch than their runtimes suggest. Grab your friends, grab a seat and settle in for four memorable films — Roots Unearthed, Eyes That Stare Too Long, Play Repeat and Christmas Day. The filmmakers will be there for a brief Q&A, so you can poke behind the curtain and hear what really went into bringing these stories to life. It’s a relaxed, curious, story-filled evening that invites you to watch, wonder and maybe spot your new favorite director.
Media Radar: Journalism and the Media in Estonia
Liivalaia 40 (Tallinn Library), Tallinn
Saturday 06 December, from 12 PM
Media Radar is rolling into the Liivalaia Library, inviting anyone curious about how journalism works — and how it shapes the way we think — to spend an afternoon diving into Estonia’s media world. The day kicks off with an overview of the country’s media landscape by Andres Jõesaar, followed by a coffee break (because even media discussions run on caffeine), and then a conversation between Jõesaar and journalist Neeme Raud about reporting both at home and abroad. Later, Katrin Sigijane leads an interactive workshop on how images, sound and storytelling can bend a message — and yes, you’ll even get to create your own TV news segment. The event is in English, open to all, but it has limited spots, so registration is required. Expect insight, hands-on learning and a behind-the-scenes peek at how the stories around us are built.
Late Late Toy Family Show
Ravala pst 5, Tallinn
Saturday 06 December, from 12 PM
Looking for a burst of holiday cheer? The Embassy of Ireland is opening its doors for a cozy, family-friendly festive gathering, complete with snacks, refreshments and that warm “Irish winter magic” vibe. The event proposes the screening of the beloved Late Late Toy Show — the episode that airs on RTÉ the night before —so you can laugh, gasp and get hit with pure nostalgia in good company.
If you’d like to join, you need to email tallinnemrsvp@dfa.ie with your name and the number of people attending.
Free Museum Sunday
Various museums in Tallinn
Sunday 07 December
Free Museum Sunday turns the first Sunday of each month into a cultural treasure hunt. Tallinn’s museums – from medieval fortresses to modern art halls – drop the entry fee, inviting you to roam, linger and stumble on new favourites. Perfect for families, history fans or anyone who loves a good freebie with substance.
