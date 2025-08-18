Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

18 August – 24 August 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Offline Hangout
Suhe Bar & Venue, Telliskivi 60m, Tallinn
Tuesday 19 August, from 7pm
The Offline Hangout at Suhe bar is your excuse to ditch the doomscrolling and actually exist in the real world for a couple of hours. Park your phone, pick up a book, scribble in a journal or cut and paste your way through a collage, with an art teacher on hand for inspiration.
The vibe is easygoing and social – ideal for chatting, zoning in on a half-finished project or simply enjoying the quiet. When the screens-off session wraps, you can slide straight into Suhe’s Independence Day party. No extra ticket, no pressure – and still no notifications.
Taasiseseisvumispäev – Restoration of Independence Day events
Various locations in Tallinn
Wednesday 20 August
On 20 August, Estonia marks its Restoration of Independence Day – the moment the country reclaimed its freedom in 1991. In Tallinn, the celebrations are impossible to miss: concerts, exhibitions and street gatherings spill across the city, blending history with a party atmosphere.
It’s a day to dive into local spirit, whether you’re after live music, cultural fix or just the buzz of a city that knows how to celebrate its freedom. From big crowds to quiet reflection, Tallinn’s got you covered.
Champagne & Oysters Night
Veino, 6 Rataskaevu street, Tallinn
Thursday 21 August, from 7pm
Keep the independence vibes fizzing with a sparkling pre-season warm-up at Tallinn’s most colourful wine bar. For one night only, every bottle of champagne is 25% off, while gourmet shop Maalt ja Merelt pops up with a fresh oyster bar to match your bubbles. Resident DJ gMan sets the mood with smooth, laid-back beats.
Entry’s free, but with oysters, champagne and good tunes on the table, seats won’t last long – book ahead to lock in your spot.
Chill, Grill & Music
Hungr, Peetri 6, Tallinn
Friday 22 August, from 5.00pm
On 22 August, Hungr’s terrace goes out with a bang at its summer-closing terrace party. Bring your mates and something for the grill – the bar’s got the rest covered, with drinks, bites and a full DJ lineup spinning garage, dub, house and breaks. Expect sets from Bunny B, S4M, Sassbass, lost&found and cheef.mp3 b2b wanda, keeping the terrace hot long after the sun dips.
The only wildcard? Estonian weather. If the skies open, the party hits pause – but it’ll be back.
Ironman Tallinn 2025
Rocca al Mare, Haabersti
From Saturday 23 August to Sunday 24 August
Tallinn’s 10th Ironman is set to take over the city with a two-day endurance festival. Saturday sees athletes push through the full Ironman – swim, bike and run along scenic city routes – while Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 offers a shorter but no less intense test.
Estonia’s famously flat terrain makes this one of the fastest courses on the circuit, perfect for smashing personal bests. Whether you’re trackside cheering or just soaking up the buzz, expect a weekend of grit, speed and pure Ironman energy.
