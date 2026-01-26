Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

26 January 2026 – 01 February 2026
Every week, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it's time to plan your week with purpose.
Vibe Code Demo Day
LIFT99co, Telliskivi 60a/5, Tallinn
Monday, 26 January, from 5.30pm
Got something cool living in your code editor lately? Or just want to peek behind the curtain and see what other builders have been quietly turning into magic? Startup Adventures and LIFT99 are teaming up for a Vibe Code Demo Day, a relaxed, high-energy evening where side projects step into the spotlight.
The format is simple and punchy: three vibe coders, eight minutes each, one stage. Every presenter gets a tight window to demo what they’ve built, explain the idea behind it and take questions straight from the audience. No overproduced pitches, no corporate fog — just real projects, real stories and honest curiosity.
Not presenting? Perfect. Anyone with an interest in startups, tech or creative problem-solving is welcome to attend, watch, learn and get inspired. And once the demos wrap up, the night rolls seamlessly into networking and good times, giving you a chance to meet like-minded innovators who get a little too excited about building cool things. Expect sparks, conversations and at least a few “wait, how did you build that?” moments.
Hawaii Food Lab
Fotografiska, Tallinn
Wednesday, 28 January, from 6pm
Food can be a storyteller, and in this Fotografiska FoodLab workshop, it speaks with warmth, memory and a hint of island sunshine. This immersive culinary afternoon dives into the cultural patchwork of modern-day Hawaiʻi through its most comforting icon, the plate lunch. Led by Pono Weimer, Sous Chef at Fotografiska Tallinn, you’ll cook, taste and reflect on how indigenous roots, migration and shared labor shaped a cuisine that is humble, generous but also globally connected. Expect classic Hawaiian flavors thoughtfully reimagined with Estonian ingredients, hands-on cooking in small groups and a guided tasting that turns aroma and texture into stories. It’s an afternoon of conversation, curiosity and connection, where traditions travel continents and food becomes a delicious common language.
The workshop takes place in the Fotografiska restaurant and runs for around two hours – just enough time to leave a little wiser, a little warmer, and very well entertained.
Estonian Music Awards Viewing Party
Bombay Club, Rataskaevu 5, Tallinn
Thursday, 29 January, from 7.30pm
Bombay Club is rolling out the red carpet for an exclusive Estonian Music Awards viewing party, bringing the drama, glamour and big wins straight to the screen. As sponsors of Song of the Year, they’re turning the broadcast into a full-on experience with casino-style interactive games, flowing cocktails and a buzzing crowd. When the final award is handed out, the night doesn’t fade out, it switches key. Head to Velvet for a high-energy karaoke afterparty hosted by a pro singer, where brave voices and enthusiastic choruses carry things into the early hours. Complimentary entry, music royalty vibes and a night that knows how to hit the high notes.
Old Town Bar Hopping
Old Town, Tallinn
Friday, 30 January and Saturday, 31 January
Experience Old Town’s nightlife the fun way: six bars, six shots, games and a club to finish things off in proper style. The Tallinn Bar Crawl is the easiest way to plunge into the city’s after-dark scene with a cheerful international crowd. You’ll kick off with a welcome shot, then hop your way through five more great spots – each handing out another complimentary shot, drink discounts and a fresh vibe to keep the momentum going.
Along the way, expect bar games, beer pong duels, spontaneous karaoke and plenty of effortless icebreakers before the night wraps with free entry to a nightclub. Come solo or round up a few friends – either way, it’s a simple, sociable way to meet people, party like a local and turn an ordinary evening into a Tallinn adventure. Just make sure you arrive five minutes early so you don’t miss the first round.
Use the code “Gamma” to get 10% off your ticket and start the night with a little bonus cheer.
Free museum Sunday
Various locations around Tallinn
Sunday, 01 February
Free Museum Sunday turns the first Sunday of every month into a low-effort, high-reward culture crawl in Tallinn. From medieval fortifications to slick contemporary art spaces, museums across the city drop the entry fee and throw their doors wide open.
It’s an open invitation to wander without a plan, linger longer than usual and finally check out places you’ve been meaning to visit for years. Ideal for families, history obsessives and anyone who loves a proper freebie – the kind that feeds your brain, not just your wallet.
Want more like this? Get Tallinn's best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.