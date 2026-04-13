Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

13 April 2026 – 19 April 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Writing in Tallinn Meetup
Literaat, Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Monday 13 April, from 6pm
Writing in Tallinn is a casual, friendly meetup for anyone who writes or wants to write more — all styles, genres and levels welcome. The evening starts with an informal chat before settling into two focused writing sessions separated by a short break. Whether you’re deep into a novel, exploring poetry, or simply looking for a room full of people who understand the particular joy of putting words on a page, doors are open. Come with something to write with and whatever project is calling your name — or no project if you need inspiration. The session wraps up at 8pm, leaving just enough time to feel like you actually got something done on a weekday evening.
Sip & Paint a Starry Night
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 14 April, 7pm
Starry Night is celebrating World Art Day — and it’s not about painting a perfect replica. This is a guided creative experience inspired by one of the most iconic paintings ever made, designed for anyone who has ever wanted to pick up a brush and just see what happens. You’ll explore bold brushstrokes, movement, texture and colour on canvas, with step-by-step guidance that leaves plenty of room for your own creativity. All materials are included, along with a glass of wine — or a non-alcoholic alternative — to help you settle in and let go of the need to get everything right.
Acoustically in the Living Room
SUHE Bar & Venue, Manufaktuuri 3,Tallinn
Thursday 16 April, from 6pm
Acoustically in the Living Room is an intimate acoustic evening where Hendrik Sal-Saller and his long-time collaborator Erko Laurimaa step off the stage and into the room with you — quite literally. Smilers songs get stripped back to their warmest form: guitar, voice and the kind of melodies that have soundtracked Estonian summers, rooftop nights and at least two relationships you still think about. Between songs, the two will share stories from behind the curtain — how certain lyrics came to life, what really happened on the band bus and other details that may or may not be entirely appropriate.
While you wait or catch your breath, the speakers will play Hendrik and Erko’s personal music picks — a rare peek into their personal taste. And once the guitars go quiet, Hendrik’s son DJ Saller takes over the decks to ease everyone gently into the dancing portion of the evening, because your legs have been sitting long enough. Two signature cocktails — the Sallertini and the Erksi Mojito — will keep you company throughout the concert and the one-of-a-kind FrikaFriik food truck will be on site serving proper fries and loaded versions with pulled meat, crispy chicken, kimchi or parmesan.
LEVEL UP Bachata Party for Beginners
Bachata Studo Tallinn, Kopli 25, Tallinn
Saturday18 April, from 8pm
LEVEL UP — Bachata Party for Beginners is exactly what it sounds like: a proper celebration for the brave souls who decided to learn bachata and are actually sticking with it. The evening is dedicated entirely to A-level students — the beginners who have been showing up, putting in the work and quietly becoming dancers without fully realising it yet. The night kicks off with a pre-party workshop hosted by Rainer & Margoo to refresh the basics and add a few new moves before the real fun begins, followed by a full bachata social party with DJ Fabian on the decks. All active beginner students will be recognised and awarded for completing their level — because finishing what you started deserves a round of applause and a dance floor. For some of you, this may be your very first social dance experience and the environment has been designed with exactly that in mind: welcoming and completely judgment-free.
J-Tsoon 7
Kultuurikatel, Kursi 3, Tallinn and Energia Avastuskeskus, Põhja pst 29, Tallinn
From Saturday, 18 April, to Sunday, 19 April
J-TSOON 7 is Estonia’s biggest Asian and youth subculture festival, and the seventh edition is shaping up to be the most ambitious one yet. The festival is a full two-day dive into Japanese culture, K-pop, cosplay, gaming and everything in between, with doors opening at 10:00 each morning. Expect cosplay competitions, K-pop dance battles, workshops on everything from kimono dressing to 3D printing, fan meetups, art contests, origami, karaoke, trivia, a gaming zone with tournaments, an artists’ alley, over 40 vendors, a Star Wars-themed cantina and an 18+ afterparty on Saturday night to round things off. Lectures and panels run across multiple stages throughout both days, covering topics ranging from Japanese culture and travel to fanfiction publishing, LARP and Lolita fashion. The entire programme is in English, making it welcoming to visitors from all backgrounds. If you have ever felt even remotely at home in this corner of the internet, this is your weekend.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.