Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

06 April 2026 – 12 April 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Sip & Create – Ceramic Workshop
MyWorkshop keraamikastuudio, Kentmanni 28, Tallinn
Saturday 11 April, from 2.30 pm
Ever wanted to drink your morning coffee from a mug you made with your own two hands — possibly while slightly tipsy? Well, now’s your chance. Join a 2-hour creative escape where wine flows and clay gets shaped into actual art (yours, specifically). You get all materials, expert guidance, a glass of wine and a custom mug or plate that’ll be glazed, fired and ready for pickup in about 3 weeks — no experience needed, just good vibes and maybe your favourite snacks. It’s basically the most productive Saturday afternoon you’ll have all year and obviously more fun than whatever else you had planned.
Standup Comedy Night
Ratas&Kohv, Paldiski 67, Tallinn
Friday 10 April, 8 pm
Get ready for a night of stand-up comedy entirely in English, featuring four comedians who have absolutely no business being this funny. Paolo Fiducia flies in from Italy to settle the great hand-talking debate once and for all — scientifically, dramatically and probably with a lot of hand gestures. Dr. Benjamin Heckscher brings his American education and his very complicated relationship with technology. Karl Alari Varma has spent over a decade making Estonian audiences laugh at Huumoriklubi — at this point, trust the process. And Aleksander Eeri Laupmaa — winner of Estonia’s first-ever Gong Show and the man Jan Uuspõld probably avoids at parties — rounds out what is shaping up to be a genuinely unmissable evening.
The social stitch
Bästard, Marati 5-2, Tallinn
Thursday 9 April, from 6 pm
Tired of doomscrolling on Thursday evenings when you could be making something beautiful instead? The Social Stitch is a bi-weekly knitting and crochet social club where beginners, seasoned yarn enthusiasts and everyone in between gather to create, learn and chat — all a wonderfully laid-back setting. Whether you’re still figuring out which end of the needle to hold or you’ve got a half-finished sweater that’s been judging you from the corner of your room, you’re very welcome. Come alone, with a friend, bring your own supplies or borrow some — just come as you are. No pressure, no perfection, just good company and the deeply satisfying sound of people doing something with their hands.
Yoga & Planetary Gong Sound Spa
Mindfully Yoga Studio, Tallinn
Tuesday 21 April, from 7 PM
If your nervous system has been sending you memos lately that you’ve been ignoring, this might be the evening it’s been asking for. A slow, intentional night of classical yoga and a planetary gong sound bath — a rare chance to genuinely unplug, breathe and let your body remember what it feels like to not be in a hurry. The evening opens with tea and guided breath awareness, moves through a gentle hatha and yin yoga practice held with care and no rush and concludes with a deeply immersive gong sound journey where vibrations do the heavy lifting while you simply… receive. Better sleep, less tension, more calm — not a bad return on one evening.
Led by Kristiina Maajärv — certified yoga instructor, coach and sound therapy practitioner — this is a professional, deeply caring space for both Estonian and English speakers alike. Mats and blankets provided. Tea included. Judgement very much not.
Screening of the film ‘TRUTH OR DARE’
“Sõprus” Cinema, Vana-Posti 8, Tallinn
Tuesday 7 April, from 6 PM
Fake news isn’t just someone else’s problem — and Bulgarian director Tonislav Hristov’s documentary makes that uncomfortably, brilliantly clear. The film follows Genka Shikerova, an investigative journalist pulling back the curtain on the disinformation machine: where it comes from, who profits from it and why it spreads faster than anything true ever seems to. On the other side of the screen is Ivan Gerasimov, a purveyor of chemtrail conspiracies and vintage homophobia, whose “research” is as creative as it is alarming. The closer elections get, the more the machinery accelerates — and the ties between pro-Kremlin politics and Ivan’s disinformation start looking less like coincidence and more like a business model. Eerily familiar? That’s rather the point.
The screening is free but it requires registration via Fienta.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.