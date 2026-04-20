Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

20 April 2026 – 26 April 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Ground & Reset — A Sip & Paint Experience
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 21 April, from 7pm
Ground & Reset is an evening inspired by Earth Day — and it begins somewhere most paint nights don’t: outside. The evening opens with a short walk into nature to pause, breathe and arrive before anything else happens. From there, a moment of guided reflection invites to consider what you’re ready to let go of, what already holds you steady, and what you’d like to see grow in your life — before bringing all of it to the canvas in the form of your own Tree of Life. It is a personal piece, shaped by where you are in your life right now and how you feel rather than any particular skill level. All materials are included along with a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic alternative, if needed to spark your creativity.
Wednesday Dance Practice
Bachata Studio Tallinn, Kopli 25, Tallinn
Wednesday 22 April, 9.30pm
Wednesday Dance Practice is a weekly social open to dancers of all levels who want to put their moves to good use in a friendly, low-pressure environment. Whether you have been collecting combinations in class for months and just need the floor time to make them stick, or you are brand new and wondering if anyone will actually ask you to dance — the answer is yes, and this is the place. Experienced dancers are warmly encouraged to look out for beginners, dance with them and meet them where they are, while the studio instructors will also be on the floor and available to answer questions, break down technique, or simply share a dance. This evening focuses on Kizomba & Zouk, bring clean indoor shoes, comfortable clothes and your drink of choice — the floor and the company will take care of the rest.
Women’s Clothing Swap
Colab, Soo 42, Tallinn
Thursday 24 April, from 6.30pm
Closet clean-out season is here, and Colab is marking the occasion with a free clothing swap open to everyone. Bring your gently used women’s clothing, shoes, accessories or household goods — drop them off at Colab beforehand or simply bring them along on the evening — and help yourself to whatever catches your eye from everyone else’s donations. Anything left over at the end of the night will be donated, so nothing is wasted. The espresso bar will be open, so come with a bag to fill, a friend or two in tow and treat it as the most guilt-free shopping experience you’ll have all year.
Gamma Wellness – Sunday Reset Yoga
Reach studio, Tallinn
Sunday 26 April, from 9am
This hip Opening Session is exactly the Sunday morning your body has been quietly begging for. Coach Tanvi leads a 75-minute session designed to undo the tension that a full week of sitting, rushing and general life has locked into your hips. The good news is that you haven’t lost your flexibility — your muscles have simply gone into survival mode and this practice is specifically designed to coax them back out. Expect targeted, effective movement that releases what has been building up all week and leaves you feeling like yourself again, before Monday gets a chance to ruin it. All levels are welcome, mats and props provided, so all you need to bring is yourself and whatever is left of your weekend energy.
Tallinn Coffee Festival
Kultuurikatel, Kursi 3, Tallinn
From Saturday, 25 April, to Sunday, 26 April
Tallinn Coffee Festival is celebrating its 10th edition and this milestone year promises to be the most aromatic one yet. Over two days, the festival brings together the best roasters, baristas and coffee enthusiasts for an experience that goes well beyond a simple cup — think cuppings, masterclasses, seminars and live competitions including the Estonian Latte Art Throwdown on Saturday and the Estonian Cupping Championship on Sunday. Not a coffee person? Not a problem — the festival also has teas, cocoas, lemonades, gourmet food and a lineup of vendors that makes it worth the visit regardless of what you drink. One last tip: bring your own cup — you’ll be glad you did.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.