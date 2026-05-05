Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

04 April 2026 – 10 May 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
“Halo” Dance Performance
Niguliste museum, Tallinn
Tuesday 05 May, Thursday 07 May and Friday 08 May, from 7pm
Halo is a dance performance born from a dialogue between choreographer Teet Kask and musician-composer Kristjan Kannukene. Part of the innovative dance series Elutantsud igavikule, inspired by the timeless message of the famous Dance of Death created in the workshop of Bernt Notke.The piece takes one of life’s most avoided subjects and looks it directly in the eye, not with fear but with quiet curiosity. What emerges is a meditation on the boundary between life and death. The title comes from the ancient Greek word for ring, disc, and halo — that inner light which awareness of mortality has gifted to humans across the ages. Medieval sacred space meets contemporary performance art, history steps into conversation with the present, and the audience is invited into an experience that lingers long after the final note. This is not a story about endings. It is a story about waking up.
For Mom, With Love — A Sip & Paint Experience
Kartul, Kopli 16, Tallinn
Tuesday 05 May, from 7pm
For Mom, With Love is inspired by Mother’s Day, the night is designed for exactly two kinds of people: those who want to come with their mom and share something genuinely special and those who want to create something beautiful to give her. Either way, the evening centres on painting a soft, delicate floral artwork — the kind of piece that feels like a gift from the moment the brush touches the canvas — complete with a small personal tag reading “For mom, with love” or “For you, with love” to make it unmistakably yours. As always, no painting experience is needed, guidance is provided every step of the way, and a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic alternative is included to help set the mood.
TalTech innovation festival 2026
TalTech, Tallinn
Wednesday 06 May, from 9am
TalTech Innovation Festival 2026 tackles one of the defining challenges of our time: how do you protect trust in a world where the most dangerous attacks are no longer aimed at systems and infrastructure, but at human perception, decision-making and the institutions people rely on. The festival brings together experts, policymakers, and practitioners from Estonia and beyond to examine how hybrid threats are reshaping society and what tools and strategies are needed to hold the line. The programme covers the role of artificial intelligence in information operations, digital verification and crisis communication in environments where the public no longer trusts technical facts — all through a combination of presentations and panel discussions. The event is aimed at policymakers, representatives of companies and public institutions and security and communications professionals, though students, alumni, and anyone with a serious interest in digital resilience are equally welcome.
Silent Shorts & Live Sounds
Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
From Friday 08 May, to Sunday, 10 May
Early Cinema Evenings returns this May for not one but three consecutive nights, each with its own theme and its own live musical accompaniment — because silent films were never really meant to be silent. On May 7th the programme travels to the world of cabaret, on May 8th it ventures into the wonderfully strange territory of early animation, and on May 9th it descends into horror. Each evening is guided by host Brit Kikas-Booth, who ushers audiences through a handpicked selection of surreal spectacles and long-forgotten gems from cinema’s earliest decades, while musicians perform live and unrehearsed alongside the films — every night a different soundtrack, every screening a one-of-a-kind experience. Each evening runs approximately 90 minutes and is in English. Tickets are free with a generous donation on the way out (cash or card welcome), or you can reserve a table for two with a snack board for 30€.
UKUFest Exhibition “The Art of Ukrainian fashion”
Solaris, Tallinn
From Saturday 09 May, to Thursday 28 May
UKUfest 2026 is a single exhibition bringing together some of the most influential names in contemporary Ukrainian fashion for the very first time. The designers on show — BEVZA, DZHUS, Kachorovska, BOBKOVA, Fedir Vozianov, Tetiana Chorna, and Nina Doshe — represent a generation that has continued to create with extraordinary clarity and conviction through the most difficult of circumstances, and their work speaks for itself. Expect avant-garde vision alongside refined elegance, garments that carry stories of freedom, dignity, identity and an immersive experience completed by video projections from Ukrainian runways and exclusive material from the designers’ own creative processes. This is fashion as testimony, and it is not to be missed.
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