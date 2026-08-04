Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

03 August 2026 – 09 August 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Make Friends Tallinn
Gruuv, Suur-Karja 4, Tallinn
Wednesday, 5 August, from 7:30pm
BlaBla Language Exchange & Make Friends is a free-flow mingle for anyone up for meeting new people, practising languages and having a good chat, minus the awkward structured stuff. Forget fixed tables and stiff introductions – just conversations in English, Estonian or whatever language you and the person opposite happen to have in common. Fancy practising something a bit more niche? Just ask the organisers, or scan the room for a fellow participant who speaks it.
Classical Music Concert
Biblioteq Library of Events, 2nd floor (21 steps), Tallinn
Wednesday, 5 August, from 3pm
Trade the usual afternoon plans for something a little more timeless at Biblioteq Salon, where classical music meets Old Town elegance in an intimate concert setting. Curated by pianist Piia Paemurru, this refined performance celebrates some of Estonia’s most celebrated composers – including Arvo Pärt, Heino Eller and Jaan Rääts – brought to life by Paemurru herself alongside cellist Peeter Paemurru.
Set inside the charming Biblioteq Salon, the concert offers a rare chance to experience Estonian classical music in a warm, elegant atmosphere where every seat feels close to the performers. Your ticket even includes a welcome drink, because great music deserves an equally graceful beginning. Whether you’re a lifelong classical music lover or simply after an unforgettable cultural experience, this is an afternoon that hits all the right notes.
Rosa Cruz Cuban Evening
Ratas&Kohv Uus-Veerenni, Tallinn
Friday, 7 August, from 7pm
If your August playlist could use a little more sunshine, head to Uus-Veerenni Ratas & Kohv for an evening with Cuban singer-songwriter Rosa Cruz. Blending traditional Cuban rhythms with bossa nova, flamenco, funk and Latin jazz, Rosa brings more than two decades of musical experience to an intimate concert that feels like a mini holiday without leaving Tallinn.
Expect warm vocals, soulful guitar and songs weaving together stories of love, life and Cuban culture – all delivered with the kind of charisma that makes you forget to check your phone.
Statement Car Culture Meet
Haven Kakumäe, Tallinn
Saturday, 8 August, from 1pm
Forget everything you associate with a typical car meet. Statement is where automotive craftsmanship meets festival vibes, transforming Haven Kakumäe into a waterfront showcase of some of the most striking project cars in Northern Europe. Around 140 handpicked builds from Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and beyond gather for one day only – each one a rolling work of art designed to turn heads and spark conversations.
But the cars are only half the story. Between the sea breeze, curated music, gourmet street food and the crowd-favourite showdowns – where owners go head-to-head and the audience crowns the winner – the event feels more like a lifestyle festival than a traditional motor show.
Museum Morning
Eesti Loodusmuuseum, Tallinn
Wednesday, 5 August, from 10am
For curious kids who are always asking “why?”, the Museum Morning at the Estonian Museum of Natural History offers the perfect mini adventure into the world of science. Designed for children aged six to ten, this short day camp invites young explorers to discover what scientists really do through hands-on experiments, microscope investigations and fun challenges identifying animals by their fur, horns and tracks.
With playful activities, outdoor games (weather permitting) and plenty of opportunities to ask questions, the session shows that science starts with curiosity rather than complicated formulas. A healthy snack and drinks are included, and by the end of the morning, budding researchers will head home with new discoveries, new skills and perhaps a newfound dream of becoming the next great scientist.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.