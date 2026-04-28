Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

27 April 2026 – 03 May 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Tallinn Bla Bla Language Exchange
Gruuv, Suur-Karja 4, Tallinn
Tuesday 28 April, from 7.30pm
BlaBla Language Exchange is a casual mingle event where locals and internationals come together to meet new people, practice languages, and have a good time — no fixed tables, no rigid structure, just conversation. English and the local language tend to flow most naturally, but if you want to practice something else, simply ask the organisers or find a fellow participant who speaks it.
To join, register in advance here, and make sure to order a drink when you arrive, as this is required by the venue. Photos and videos may be taken for social media, so let the photographer know if you’d rather not appear.
PoCo EKA pop Exhibition
Solaris Keskus, Tallinn
From Wednesday 29 April, to Wednesday, 6 May
PoCoEKApop exhibition opens at 5pm on the Design Street of Solaris Centre, bringing together the ceramics department of the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Estonian Museum of Contemporary Art in a collaboration that is as fresh as it sounds. Ten young ceramicists were given an open brief: to create an object striking and expressive enough to serve as the museum’s calling card — the first thing to greet a visitor walking in, and the last thing to send them off on their way out. Before picking up their tools, each student immersed in research and a museum visit, finding the artist, period, or theme within pop art that spoke to them personally. The result is ten unique large-scale vases, each filled with floral arrangements by flower artist Peter Boeijkens. Visitors familiar with pop art will find plenty of references and quiet nods to discover, while everyone else will simply find something very beautiful to look at.
Neapolitan Style-Pizza pop up
Brewklyn, Vesilennuki 22-112, Tallinn
Friday 01 May, from 4pm
A Pizza Pop-up is exactly the kind of news a spring afternoon deserves. For the first time ever, Pitsahaagis — a Neapolitan-style pizza place normally found 30 minutes outside Tallinn — is rolling their custom-built pizza van straight into Brewklyn to celebrate the season with fresh pizza and good drinks in a spot with Brooklyn NYC vibes and seaside views. The menu is straightforward and very hard to argue with — Pepperoni, Serrano Ham, Nduja, Tuunikala, and Margherita, all at 12€ with the Margherita coming in at 10€.
Spend 9€ or more with Pitsahaagis and you’ll get a 2€ coupon off one of 40+ select beverages at Brewklyn, which makes the whole thing even easier to justify. Seating is available both indoors in the light-filled space and out on the sun-drenched terrace, with a 7€ drink minimum per person if you’re sitting in — or you can grab it as takeaway.
SLAM – Wrestling Fiesta
Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Paavli 7, Tallinn
Saturday 02 May, from 7pm
SLAM! Wrestling Fiesta returns to Tallinn and this one is not for the faint-hearted. The evening features two title matches, a historic tournament revival, and one of the most dangerous match types in professional wrestling — a Barbed Wire Death Match. First, history gets its moment: the legendary George Hackenschmidt Invitational Cup is back, honouring Estonia’s own George Hackenschmidt, the first recognised world champion in professional wrestling history.
The tournament runs in a single evening with semifinals and a grand final, and the rule is as simple as it is brutal — one loss and you’re out. The SLAM! Women’s Championship match sees title holder “Posh Princess” Kiara defend her belt against former champion “Queen of Sisu” Lexa Valo in what promises to be the biggest women’s division clash the promotion has ever seen. And then there is the main event: Estonian iron man Mikk Vainula challenges Canadian SLAM! Champion “Back Breaker” Dylan Broda in a Barbed Wire Death Match — no rules, no mercy, one fall decides everything.
Tallinn Comedy Dating Game Show
Heldeke!, Tööstuse 13, Tallinn
Saturday 02 May, from 8.30 pm
Comedy Dating Game Show is back at Heldeke! and it is exactly as chaotic and entertaining as it sounds. The premise is simple: if you are single and your friend will not stop insisting they could find you the perfect match, this is their moment to prove it. Friends of the singles come up on stage and answer game show style questions on their behalf across two rounds, and at the end, they pick the contestant whose friend impressed them most. Love may or may not follow. Laughs absolutely will. Not single or simply not brave enough? The audience ticket exists for exactly that reason. Your host for the evening is Žana — born in Bosnia, raised in Florida, based in Berlin, and possessed of a comedy style best described as Balkan pessimism in a wrestling match with delusional American optimism, with reggaeton playing in the background.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.